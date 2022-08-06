Blind date: ‘Best thing about him? He let me have a cube of his tofu’

Photograph: Alicia Canter/The Guardian

Jayne on Mark

Jayne

What were you hoping for?

To have an experience outside my comfort zone, which it was.

First impressions?

He was smiley and easygoing.

What did you talk about?

Van conversions. Parenting. Veganism v plant-based diets.

Any awkward moments?

The conversation showed signs of drying up occasionally, so I leapt in a bit too enthusiastically to save us from the void.

Good table manners?

Yes – we shared food, which I think was very pleasant.

Best thing about Mark?

He let me have a cube of his tofu.

Would you introduce Mark to your friends?

No I wouldn’t. He seems quite reserved so I think it would be difficult.

Describe Mark in three words.

A chip lover.

What do you think Mark made of you?

Maybe he thought I was too chatty, just not his type.

Did you go on somewhere?

To the tube station.

And … did you kiss?

No.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

To have eaten something that day so the cocktail didn’t hit me so hard!

Marks out of 10?

7.

Would you meet again?

Definitely not – no offence, Mark. He’s a nice guy but we were not a match.

Mark on Jayne

Mark

What were you hoping for?

A fun and happy night out with some nice food.

First impressions?

Jayne has lovely blue eyes and is an all-round nice human being. I immediately felt relaxed and at ease.

What did you talk about?

Being on the blind date. The amazing restaurant menu. Family. Work. Festivals. Holidays.

Any awkward moments?

Nothing springs to mind.

Good table manners?

Perfect.

Best thing about Jayne?

She was welcoming and easy to talk with. I felt comfortable the moment we met.

Would you introduce Jayne to your friends?

Only the nice ones.

Describe Jayne in three words.

Chilled, grounded and upbeat.

What do you think Jayne made of you?

You will have to ask her.

Did you go on somewhere?

No, Jayne had a long journey home and was worried about missing her last train.

And … did you kiss?

No.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Nothing, it was perfect.

Marks out of 10?

10.

Would you meet again?

Sure, as friends – but I suspect the distance between our homes might be a blocker.

Mark and Jayne ate at Holy Carrot, London SW1.