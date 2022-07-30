Blind date: ‘Any awkward moments? When I asked if I could taste his honey’

·4 min read

Leo on Zahra

What were you hoping for?
I really didn’t have any expectations.

First impressions?
She had positive energy.

What did you talk about?
Our careers. Comedy. Our beautiful families. Favourite cuisines … The list is endless.

Any awkward moments?
None at all on my part.

Good table manners?
Once we were both settled we took to our African/Asian traditions and opted to eat with our hands. It just made better sense with pizza. We agreed on that one.

Best thing about Zahra?
Interesting storyteller who certainly made me laugh.

Would you introduce Zahra to your friends?
Yes, for sure. I think she would be very cool to hang out with.

Describe Zahra in three words.
Fun, genuine and intelligent.

What do you think Zahra made of you?
I really have no idea.

Did you go on somewhere?
Time went so quickly in the presence of Zahra. The conversation was flowing so well that we ended up staying till closing time.

And … did you kiss?
Only French-style air kisses: as we met, and at the end of the date.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?
Nothing. The food, drinks, location and Zahra’s company were all excellent.

Marks out of 10?
A strong 8.

Would you meet again?
Yes, most certainly ...

Zahra on Leo

What were you hoping for?
That it would be worth the effort of getting ready, which included plucking out a nose hair.

First impressions?
Relief! I quickly felt at ease with him.

What did you talk about?
Extras who are on EastEnders so long they start getting lines. Similarities between Arab and Asian culture. The genius of Goodness Gracious Me. The Queen’s beekeeper. The best thing to do with a cauliflower.

Any awkward moments?
When I asked if I could taste his honey.

Good table manners?
The best, he made me feel comfortable enough for me to abandon my own.

Best thing about Leo?
He’s got kind eyes.

Would you introduce Leo to your friends?
Yes, but only to my sane ones.

Describe Leo in three words.
Interesting, creative, relaxed.

What do you think Leo made of you?
I think he thought I was cool until I declined a Diet Coke because – and I quote – “If I have one so late in the day, I’ll be hyper and want us to go clubbing.”

Did you go on somewhere?
Yes, he took me to this really cool place called … the Northern line.

And … did you kiss?
A lady never kisses and tells …

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?
The rail-replacement

Marks out of 10?
7. He was great company and didn’t think I was a div for not realising we were in a vegan restaurant, even after I’d tasted his “meat” balls.

Would you meet again?
Yes, but just as friends.

Zahra and Leo ate at Purezza Camden, London NW1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com

