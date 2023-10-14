Blind date: ‘I was in awe of his name-dropping during the meal’

Composite: Graeme Robertson/The Guardian

Marc

Marc on Tanya

What were you hoping for?

A memorable evening of good food and engaging company.

First impressions?

A gentle soul of warm demeanour with kind eyes.

What did you talk about?

Cooking. Travel. Astrology. The conversation flowed freely.

Most awkward moment?

We were the last to leave the restaurant – we maybe outstayed our welcome. I think we both considered this the sign of a good meal shared.

Good table manners?

Engaging. Plus we both dislike unnecessary technology, so no mobile phones anywhere.

Best thing about Tanya?

Her curiosity for this thing we call life.

Would you introduce Tanya to your friends?

I know they’d find her endlessly interesting.

Describe Tanya in three words.

Passion, integrity and wanderlust.

What do you think Tanya made of you?

I hope she felt I was interested and interesting.

Did you go on somewhere?

The Pelican pub looked enticing, but we had to catch our trains.

And … did you kiss?

I think the vibes felt more friendly.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

A G&T nightcap.

Marks out of 10?

A solid 8.

Would you meet again?

We plan to continue our conversations again soon.



Tanya on Marc

Tanya

What were you hoping for?

To meet the man of my dreams or enjoy a meal with a newfound friend.

First impressions?

Tall, stylish and easy to talk to.

What did you talk about?

Blur. Camping. Countries we want to travel to. Baked potatoes. When to exercise restraint while shopping.

Most awkward moment?

There weren’t any awkward silences.

Good table manners?

I made an effort to mind my table manners, and Marc was fine too.

Best thing about Marc?

He had great chat, with some colourful stories. I was in awe of some of his name-dropping during the meal.

Would you introduce Marc to your friends?

Yes, most definitely.

Describe Marc in three words.

Cool, interesting, talented.

What do you think Marc made of you?

I think he wanted to retire in France with me – ha ha.

Did you go on somewhere?

No, I had to catch the last train home.

And … did you kiss?

No kissing. Embarrassing question!

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I would have ordered another dessert but I didn’t want to appear a glutton. The gulab jamun was fresh and warm, with just enough vanilla ice-cream.

Marks out of 10?

10 for fabulous company. The restaurant also gets a 10 for the lobster biryani.

Would you meet again?

As friends. We had a fun meal and said we would do it again.

Tanya and Marc ate at Empire Empire, London W11. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com