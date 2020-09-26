Blind date: ‘I announced my departure somewhat abruptly’

Ollie on Rachel

What were you hoping for?

To find my soulmate or, failing that, a free burger.



First impressions?

Rachel seemed quite nervous, but endearing and friendly.



What did you talk about?

Our connection to Nottingham, her job in costume design, my passion for hot sauce and shoegaze, our shared love of Normal People.



Any awkward moments?

There were a couple that threatened to lull into awkward silence, but we managed to keep the conversation flowing.



Good table manners?

Very good! Rachel navigated the presence of a large falafel ball in her bagel with consummate ease.



Best thing about Rachel?

Her job is so cool!



Would you introduce her to your friends?

I’m not sure they’d have much in common.



Describe Rachel in three words?

Creative, outgoing, personable.



What do you think she made of you?

A friendly guy with an unusually intense hatred of fruit salad.



Did you go on somewhere?

We did not. There wasn’t a spark, so I didn’t feel the compulsion.



If it weren’t for social distancing, would you have kissed?

Unfortunately, I don’t think either of us felt that way.



If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

I fear I announced my departure somewhat abruptly. We’d spent about 15 minutes talking at the restaurant after finishing our desserts, then I said I was going to get a tube home. Perhaps I could have handled things slightly differently.



Marks out of 10?

6.



Would you meet again?

I doubt it.







Blind date is Guardian Weekend magazine’s dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Guardian Weekend magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It’s been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



What questions will I be asked?

We ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind.







Can I choose who I match with?

No, it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests, preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely to be.



Can I pick the photograph?

No, but don't worry: we'll choose the nicest ones.



What personal details will appear?

Your first name, job and age.



How should I answer?

Honestly but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online.



Will I see the other person’s answers?

No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details.

Will you find me The One?

We’ll try! Marriage! Babies!

Can I do it in my home town?

Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere.

How to apply

Email blind.date@theguardian.com







Rachel on Ollie

What were you hoping for?

That this wouldn’t really be published online. And to cross “blind date” off my 30 before 30 list.



First impressions?

Friendly and easy-going.



What did you talk about?

Nottingham nightlife, festival disasters and whether Banksy could really be Neil Buchanan or the drummer from Massive Attack.



Any awkward moments?

Mutually pouring more orange juice on the table than in our mimosas.



Related: Blind date: 'Any awkward moments? Saying goodbye with a face mask on'

Good table manners?

We agreed not to judge, as burgers just aren’t fair.



Best thing about Ollie?

Sounds like he takes good care of houseplants.



Would you introduce him to your friends?

I’d be surprised if their paths crossed.



Describe Ollie in three words?

Good-humoured company.



What do you think he made of you?

Maybe slightly distant and unable to keep food on her plate?



Did you go on somewhere?

We couldn’t finish all the pancakes, so the night came to a natural end.



If it weren’t for social distancing, would you have kissed?

I wouldn’t blame the social distancing for why we didn’t kiss. I’d say it was more the lack of chemistry (and drinks).



If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

It’s hard to have chemistry in a diner, so maybe a different venue.



Marks out of 10?

6. It was very unromantic.



Would you meet again?

We would have had to swap numbers for that.



• Ollie and Rachel ate at Polo Bar, London EC2. They were photographed separately for this image. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com