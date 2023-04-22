Blind date: ‘We’re already planning his trip to visit me in France’

Deborah on Graham

What were you hoping for?

It was impossible not to speculate about a musical man whose loving daughter felt inclined to submit his profile to Blind Date.

First impressions?

I was 15 minutes late but Graham smiled and made up for lost time with rapid-fire questions and great listening skills.

What did you talk about?

We started at the beginning and told each other how we both came to be sitting at that table – I’m afraid my stories went on for too long.

Most awkward moment?

Graham drove me home, leaned across the back seat to get me my bag, and the contents spilled everywhere.

Good table manners?

We shared almost every course. Subsequently, it was more a matter of who was more masterly at taking their fair share, with – but Graham politely allowed me seconds of everything.

Best thing about Graham?

His reaction when I told him I also had a serious job. You had to be there, I guess!

Would you introduce Graham to your friends?

Yes, no hesitation.

Describe Graham in three words.

Kind. Funny. Hugely interesting. (Oh, that’s four!)

What do you think he made of you?

That I’m a handful.

Did you go on somewhere?

Yes, to a club in Soho with a wonderful pianist.

And … did you kiss?

Not this time.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Having to get up so early the next morning to go to the airport.

Marks out of 10?

A solid 8, but I’m a tough taskmistress.

Would you meet again?

Yes. I believe it was discussed before the evening was over. I live between Provence and the UK, and we are already planning Graham’s trip to visit me in France.

Blind date is Saturday's dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions.



Graham on Deborah

What were you hoping for?

That’s a difficult one, because I’ve learned that setting one’s expectations too high simply leads to disappointment. So I was hoping that I wouldn’t have to make an excuse to leave early.

First impressions?

Wow.

What did you talk about?

Conversation was extremely easy, mainly because for the first 60 minutes Deborah talked without taking a breath. I learned about Canada, Italy and Norfolk. The steel industry. The Famous Five. The journey to Provence. Her family. Her career. Her misdemeanours. Her friendships. Her romances. Her attitude to life. But above all we talked about music, ranging from Beethoven to Bacharach to the blues… and beyond.

Most awkward moment?

We tried to make one up, and couldn’t … unless, of course, Deborah was just being polite

Good table manners?

I didn’t notice anything, which suggests they were impeccable.

Best thing about Deborah?

Her joie de vivre.

Would you introduce Deborah to your friends?

Without a shadow of a doubt.

Describe Deborah in three words.

A one-off.

What do you think she made of you?

Somewhere between thinking I was a complete idiot and believing me to be the answer to her dreams.

Did you go on somewhere?

We went to the Groucho Club and stayed until they threw us out. I have a vague recollection of Deborah standing on the stairs, overlooking the pianist and launching into a Whitney Houston – or was it a Dionne Warwick – song? She’s got a great voice.

And … did you kiss?

No …

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Move it to Provence.

Marks out of 10?

9.5.

Would you meet again?

Yes.

Graham and Deborah ate at Ottolenghi, London, N1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com