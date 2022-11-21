‘England, I wasn’t expecting that!’ - England fans celebrate 6-2 win over Iran

England captain Harry Kane and his teammates applaud their fans after the 6-2 win over Iran at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha (PA Wire)

England fans have expressed their delight at the Three Lions’ 6-2 win over Iran in their Fifa World Cup opener in Qatar.

The thrashing was England’s second-biggest win in World Cup history after their 6-1 rout of Panama in 2018.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka scored twice as the Three Lions strolled to victory at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

England took the lead after 35 minutes through 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham’s header. Saka scored his second goal and England’s third eight minutes later, before Raheem Sterling made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time.

The remaining three goals came from Saka and substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish in the second half.

Mehdi Taremi scored Iran’s two goals, including one from the penalty spot.

Although pleased with the result, manager Gareth Southgatesaying after the match that England “need to do better” in their second Group B game against the USA on Friday.

“The first half was sticky with lots of stoppages, but our pressing and movement was really good,” he said. “We shouldn’t be conceding two goals at that stage of the game, so we will have to be right on our game against the States.”

But the victory sent England fans into delirium as they took to Twitter to celebrate the huge win.

One fan said: “What an incredible start to the #FIFAWorldCup2022 never known @EnglandFootball to start like that ever in a major tournament. Southgate has done miracles with England! #ItsComingHome”

What an incredible start to the #FIFAWorldCup2022 never known @EnglandFootball to start like that ever in a major tournament. Southgate has done miracles with England! #ItsComingHome — lozfitz (@lozfitzuk) November 21, 2022

Another fan said: “Blimey England, I wasn’t expecting that! Was fully prepared for the usual timid mediocrity. Actually being a bit good and winning comfortably 6-2 in your first #FIFAWorldCup group game is what other countries do. Happy to take it though!”

Blimey England, I wasn't expecting that! Was fully prepared for the usual timid mediocrity.



Actually being a bit good and winning comfortably 6-2 in your first #FIFAWorldCup group game is what other countries do.



Happy to take it though!#Eng #ThreeLions #ENGIRN #Qatar2022 — Anthony Phillips (@TielessAnt) November 21, 2022

“What an experience that was seeing #ThreeLions in Qatar w/ the old boy!” said another delighted Three Lions supporter. “That Rice/Bellingham combination is world class! #Qatar2022 #ENGIRN”

What an experience that was seeing #ThreeLions in Qatar w/ the old boy!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 That Rice/Bellingham combination is world class!🦁🦁🦁 #Qatar2022 #ENGIRN pic.twitter.com/tejBt8mtf2 — TGS (@ThomScotting94) November 21, 2022

There was controversy before the match when when England dropped their anti-discrimination armbands under threat of sporting sanction.

The English FA feared Harry Kane could be booked for wearing the rainbow-coloured One Love armband supporting LGBT+ rights, because it is not a FIFA-approved piece of kit.Anti-discrimination campaign group Kick It Out was among the orgnanisations to condemn FIFA's move.

Its statement read: "This decision continues to highlight FIFA's failure to address concerns of both human rights groups and the LGBTQ+ community in the build-up to this tournament.

"Players and fans should not have had to bear the burden of FIFA's mistakes and we will continue to support Gareth Southgate, and his team, as they look to explore other ways to support inclusion in football."

Ex-England defender Alex Scott wore the rainbow armband in a pre-match segment on the BBC.