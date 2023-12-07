Blickling and Felbrigg lakes undergo conservation work

The future of ornamental lakes that offer a haven for wildlife at two stately homes have been secured after structural problems were fixed.

Conservation work on the lakes at National Trust properties Blickling Hall and Felbrigg Hall, in north Norfolk, has now finished.

A survey found problems with the old brickwork in the dam walls and it was feared they would start to leak.

The trust's Emily Long said: "They represent important habitats."

Otters live at the 11-acre (4.4 ha) lake at Felbrigg alongside pike, tench, grey wagtails and water rail, while reed warblers, great crested grebe, pike and carp use Blickling's.

"The lakes bring to life how important water has been to our places throughout history, whether for fishing or unbeatable landscape views," said Ms Long.

"It's fantastic to undertake works to protect them so they may continue to play a part in making our catchment healthy, clean and rich in wildlife."

The project to repoint and replace the broken bricks at Felbrigg started last year, with similar pointing work carried out at Blickling lake, which was created in 1729.

Enclosures - known as cofferdams - had to be set up on parts of the lake beds alongside plastic membranes, so water could be pumped out of the affected areas to provide a dry section to allow the repairs to take place.

A sluice gate at Blickling - featuring intricate ironwork - was also exposed for the first time.

