Blerg! NBC's '30 Rock' reunion special is a forgettable, mostly unfunny infomercial

Not even a block of night cheese could make "30 Rock: A One-Time Special" less groan-worthy.

On Thursday night, NBC aired an upfront presentation for advertisers and journalists, disguised as a much-touted "30 Rock" reunion special. The hour-long "episode" featured numerous commercials and NBC talent shilling for the network's fledgling streaming service, Peacock, which launched Wednesday with a mix of old and new TV and movies, with more original programming still to come. (As a result, many NBC stations refused to air the special because they deemed it too promotional.)

The "episode" was interwoven with a loose story about "TGS" head writer Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) trying to reassemble the team behind her sketch show-within-a-show. Core characters from the Emmy-winning comedy, which ended its seven-season run in 2013, popped in throughout via Zoom video calls, including Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski) and Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer).

As someone who used to schedule college classes around NBC's Thursday night comedy block and who laugh-cried through the terrific final season of "30 Rock," I was delighted by the chance just to see these zany characters together again, even as social distancing restrictions kept them physically apart.

To date, no comedy has topped "30 Rock" when it comes to rapid-fire, meta showbiz humor: brilliantly skewering reality TV, egocentric celebrities and – in a prescient move – now-convicted sexual predators Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby. (The show's repeated use of blackface, meanwhile, is a rare but unforgivable misstep that has tainted recent viewings.)

If any cast was going to reassemble for the sole purpose of plugging other people's content, you'd think Fey and Co. would be the ones to do it with more than just a knowing wink and nudge. But a literal wink was one of the only bits of meta NBC commentary in the entire special: In the closing scene, Jack asks Liz to write jokes to help sell "Peahen, NBC's new female-centric streaming service," to advertisers.

"Seriously, Jack? No, I'm an artist. I'm not a shill for the network. I don't do industrials," Liz says, winking directly into the camera and hurting her eye.

Otherwise, the special felt like a forced, largely jokeless game of "Name That Celebrity," as Kenneth played virtual charades with roughly a dozen NBC stars including Mary Steenburgen ("Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist") and Andy Samberg ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"), and Liz had a Zoom meeting with Khloe Kardashian that was cut short by Jenna barging in and pleading for work.

As was often the case during the original run of "30 Rock," Krakowski as delightfully deranged diva Jenna was Thursday's undeniable highlight. Whether she was vaguely detailing a made-up feud with "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore or basking in applause reserved for New York's essential workers – "Thank you, I am New York strong!" – Krakowski transcended the frequently hacky material, and made comical use of her limited quarantine space. (The countless Jenna portraits around her apartment and wind machine during her final, overwrought song were minor but pitch-perfect details.)

If only the rest of the "30 Rock" special was half as inspired as Krakowski's fiercely dedicated and funny performance. Instead, it felt just as awkwardly out of touch as Dennis Duffy's beepers.

