Blender Bites Appoints Former Coca Cola Subsidiary CEO, Steve Pear, as Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Limited. (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DMEJ), a two time award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Steve Pear, former CEO of Odwalla, a subsidiary of the Coca-Cola Company (“Coca-Cola"), as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO).



Mr. Pear has extensive experience in the beverage and consumer packaged goods (CPGs) space, bringing over three decades of executive level expertise to his new role with Blender Bites.

Mr. Pear’s impressive career includes 22 years with industry giant Coca-Cola where he held executive level roles under subsidiaries of the multibillion-dollar beverage corporation, including Senior Vice President National Sales for Miller Coors LLC (now Coors Brewing Company) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Odwalla Inc., Coca-Cola’s then natural health foods and beverage subsidiary, where he witnessed Odwalla reach $300,000,000 in top line revenues.

In addition to an impressive career with various Coca-Cola subsidiaries, Mr. Pear has seen much success in leading start-up companies. Steve is the former CEO of Cheribundi, a functional beverage start-up company, where in a short 4-year period he led the company from $3,000,000 to approximately $44,000,000 in annual sales.

Mr. Pear’s breadth of industry knowledge, along with his expertise in sales, marketing, operations and working with high growth brands, are invaluable assets, and will lend well to the bolstering of Blender Bites’ impressive and growing executive management team.

“Blender Bites is at a stage now where the company needs top talent to scale aggressively into the US market. Steve brings a level of expertise that will elevate the brand to an exciting new level. He will compliment my skill set as CEO perfectly and allow me to focus on selling our products into US retailers and working to develop more first to market innovations. The fact that Steve decided to join the Blender Bites team is another testament to the potential of this brand. I am incredibly grateful and honored to have him by side as we scale the company in 2023 and beyond,” commented Chelsie Hodge, the Company’s CEO and Founder.

ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is an award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned “easy smoothie” product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Sobeys, Loblaws, Safeway, Save on Foods, Real Canadian Superstore, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA, Thrifty and Fresh Street.

