Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP Opens Westchester County Office

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is pleased to announce the opening of its new Westchester County office located at 75 Virginia Road, White Plains, New York. BFA is a nationally recognized complex litigation firm with offices in Manhattan, Oakland, White Plains and Toronto.

CONTACT:

Javier Bleichmar

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

7 Times Square, 27th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Direct: 212-789-1341

www.bfalaw.com

