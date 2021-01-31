Bleecker Street Drama ‘Supernova’ Theatrical Debut Warms Up Specialty Box Office
Harry Macqueen’s Supernova opened in 330 theaters this weekend, bringing some warmth to the specialty box office space. The Bleecker Street drama starring Colin Firth and Stanely Tucci is garnering tons of awards season buzz and has added some fuel to the specialty fire that has been struggling to stay afloat for almost a year. With day and date release becoming more popular and release strategies always changing, Supernova put coins in its piggy bank as the specialty box office attempts to figure out the standard when it comes to what is a “successful opening weekend” in Covid times.
Supernova opened in 330 theaters this weekend to an estimated $98,670 with an average of $299. The film is garnering acclaim and with Firth and Tucci as its leads, the drama checks the appropriate boxes when it comes to an awards season film.
Neon’s documentary short Apollo 11: Quarantine — a title that is certainly appropriate for the times we live in — hit select IMAX theaters and took in an estimated $11K with a $195 per-theater average. This is noteworthy considering it is a docu short. Also opening this weekend is IFC Films horror The Night which banked an estimated $11K.
In its second weekend, IFC’s No Man’s Land crossed $100K in its cume while awards season hopeful Our Friend from Gravitas Ventures added $135K to its box office til, bringing its cume to $446,060.
NEW RELEASES
Apollo 11: Quarantine (Neon) Week 1 [55 Theaters] Weekend $11,000; Average $195
The Night (IFC Films) Week 1 [33 Theaters] Weekend $11,000; Average $321
Supernova (Bleecker Street) Week 1 [330 Theaters] Weekend $98,670; Average $299
SECOND WEEKEND
No Man’s Land (IFC Films) Week 2 [181 Theaters] Weekend $27,000; Average $147; Cume $105,000
Our Friend (Gravitas Ventures) Week 2 [818 Theaters]; Weekend $135,000; Average $165; Cume $446,060
THIRD WEEKEND + HOLDOVERS
American Skin (Vertical Entertainment) – Week 3 [45 Theaters] ; Weekend $17,000; Average $370; Cume $113,000
Come Play (Focus Features) – Week 14 [164 Theaters]; Weekend $95,000; Average $579; Cume $10,062,000
Don’t Tell A Soul (Saban Films) – Week 3 [70 Theaters] Weekend $24,000; Average $349; Cume $167,000
Fatale (Lionsgate) – Week 7 [1,021 theaters]; Weekend $242,000; Average $237; Cume $5,615,000
Half Brothers (Focus Features) – Week 9 [95 Theaters]; Weekend $23,000; Average $239; Cume $2,265,000
Pinocchio (Roadside Attractions) – Week 6 [395 Screens]; Weekend $64,420; Average $163; Cume $1,628,919
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features) – Week 6 [1,056 Theaters]; Weekend $260,000; Average $246; Cume $4,400,000
The War With Grandpa (101 Studios) – Week 17 [525 Theaters] Weekend $158,000; Average $300; Cume $19,653,000
