Bleecker Street Acquires Animated Documentary Thriller ‘The Klarsfelds’

Bleecker Street has secured U.S. rights to Alexis Bloom’s animated feature Nazi-hunting documentary thriller, The Klarsfelds.

The docu follows the true history of Serge and Beate Klarsfeld, a dedicated husband and wife team of agents who are still alive and living in Paris. The film features exclusive new interviews with the subjects, and with Mossad agents who have never spoken before. The film is pre-production and will start animation later this year.

Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions and Fremantle are producing. Israeli investigative journalist Yossi Melman, and Oded Ailam, a former Mossad operative, round out the production team.

“Alexis and the team are creating a provocative and thrilling account of two of the most legendary Nazi hunters,” said Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street. “We are excited to be bringing the Klarsfelds’ story to life through Alexis’ creative storytelling.”

“We’re writing a new chapter of history,” added Bloom. “And it’s wonderful to be given the opportunity to tell it in an entirely fresh way, where non-fiction can also be visually dazzling.”

The deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson, and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street and UTA on behalf of the film. Fremantle funded the development of the film and co-developed with Melman, Ailem and Jigsaw Productions.

Bleecker Street recently released Kitty Green’s The Assistant, Ordinary Love starring Lesley Manville and Liam Neeson, and Military Wives starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan. Upcoming releases include The Secrets We Keep with Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman and Chris Messinga, the Sundance comedy Save Yourselves! Dream Horse with Toni Collette and Damian Lewis, and John Patrick Shanley’s Wild Mountain Time.

