The bleak Covid winter? America still not on course to beat back the virus

Even with three decades of experience in the travel industry, Jorge Pesquera has never seen a downturn in business like this one.

Summer officially ends on Monday in the US, and now is the time when many people in colder climes in North America and across the world start dreaming about a winter break on Florida’s golden shores.

Not this year.

The US is closed for many outside its borders, and many within are too scared to fly as Covid continues its deadly sweep across the country. The rate of infection has eased in Florida and elsewhere and Pesquera, president of the marketing group Discover the Palm Beaches, is hopeful business is improving. But it comes in a year of catastrophic collapse for Florida’s tourism.

“Nobody has seen anything like this in a couple of generations,” said Pesquera.

As the US enters its first coronavirus winter, economists and epidemiologists see a pivotal moment – a hinge whose swing will determine the direction of the economy and the course of the disease into 2021 and for years – potentially generations – to come.

The US announced its first death from the coronavirus in February. Donald Trump predicted it would be over by Easter – that hope was pushed back to summer as deaths and infections soared. Seven months on, the US is still not on course to control the pandemic.

Soon Covid-19 will have accounted for 200,000 deaths, and reported cases have already reached 6m. By 1 January, the US coronavirus death toll could reach over 410,000 according to a forecast by researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME). Researchers said the projection is based on the “rollercoaster” of cases in the US, where governments and individuals take up protective measures when things get bad, then let them slide when the local situation improves, potentially restarting the cycle all over again.

The virus has hit Florida particularly hard. At least 630,000 people have been infected and more than 11,000 have died. Tourism has plummeted. In the second quarter – April, May and June – 60% fewer people traveled to Florida compared with the same period in 2019 – a decline of almost 20 million visitors.

Pesquera is confident Florida will bounce back, and hotel occupancies have been climbing as locals and tourists from neighboring states get in their cars and head for a beach break. While he is hopeful that the worst is over, Pesquera said it will be a hard winter and beyond for many in the industry.

But there are now worrying signs that the Covid-19 recession is reaching beyond the travel, leisure and hospitality industries that were hit so hard in the early months of the pandemic. Some of the changes will be long-lasting and some may well be permanent.

Already the pandemic has widened income inequality in the US. Economists including Peter Atwater, a lecturer in the economics department at William & Mary, have begun talking of a “K-shaped” recovery – where the well-off thrive on the uptick of the K as stock markets and house prices rise, while the working poor fall further behind on the downtick.

The divide has once again highlighted the racial and gender wealth divide in the US. Women, Black and Latinx Americans are losing more jobs than their male, white peers and as the US goes into winter, there are signs that more of that is to come.

Retail, too, was crushed by quarantine measures. With 14.7m jobs, retail is the largest private employer in the country. Employment has declined sharply as online sales have picked up. The industry is dominated by women and people of color. Dozens of retailers have filed for bankruptcy since the pandemic struck, and others are hanging by a thread. The sector has regained some ground in recent months but is still down a million jobs from last year. More may soon be lost, said Jason Reed, assistant chair of finance at the University of Notre Dame.

