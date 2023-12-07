Bleachers Share Cinematic 'Alma Mater' Music Video Starring Lana Del Rey, Margaret Qualley and Clairo

Jack Antonoff's band released the dreamy music video for their latest single on Thursday

Several of Jack Antonoff’s frequent collaborators — and his wife Margaret Qualley — made an appearance in his latest music video.

The singer/producer’s band Bleachers dropped the music video for their latest single “Alma Mater” on Thursday. The cinematic visual directed by Alex Lockett stars the frontman, 39, and features cameos from the track’s guest vocalists and frequent collaborators Lana Del Rey and Clairo, as well as his actress wife, 29.

Exuding a hint of surrealism, it’s a dreamy accompaniment to the song, which finds the frontman comparing a past lover whose memories he returns to as his “alma mater.” Throughout the clip, the Grammy winner takes an introspective midnight drive through the suburbs of his native New Jersey.

Courtesy of Dirty Hit "Alma Mater" by The Bleachers poster

Taking in a series of sights, it’s as if he’s searching for his past on the turnpike and wondering if each green light is one step closer to finding out what future awaits him. After fantasizing about a past romantic partner, played by the Emmy-nominated star, running into her on the side of the road proves his past is very much aligned with his present.

"She's my alma mater / Chasin' lines all night / Smokin' me outta sight / Well, summer's gettin' hotter / Threw her T-shirt down the pike," Antonoff sings on the indie pop slow jam.

Romantic profile shots of the “A&W” singer, 38, are interspersed throughout — as if her crooning is a voice in Antonoff’s head — and the indie-pop star, 25, is seen mysteriously waiting at a bus stop with a giant houseplant in tow.

Alex Lockett Bleachers

Bleachers dropped “Alma Mater” last month when they officially announced their fourth studio album. Along with the two singer-songwriters, the track also features backing vocals from indie rock star Bartees Strange.

The indie favorites joined him on the track after he produced a number of LDR’s projects — including tracks off this year’s Grammy-nominated project Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd — and the “Sofia” singer’s 2021 album Sling.

Alex Lockett Jack Antonoff of The Bleachers

The “Rollercoaster” band’s upcoming album is a self-titled effort and due out on March 8 (via Dirty Hit). It follows 2021’s Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night and features the previously released “Modern Girl.”

The lead single dropped back in September before the six-piece band officially announced their latest full-length. Like many of their fan-favorite hits, the song is a danceable, Bruce Springsteen-esque pop-rock tune.

Next year, the hitmakers will promote their upcoming album out on the road on the From the Studio to the Stage tour. The 18-date show runs throughout May and June and sees stops in cities like Chicago, Nashville, Dallas, Boston, Philadelphia and more before wrapping up with a special show at Ashbury Park, New Jersey’s Stone Pony Summer Stage.

Read the original article on People.