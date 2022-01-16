Bleach and knives brought to huge 200-strong school fight at bus stop in Edmonton Green

A huge fight involving more than 200 schoolchildren broke out at a bus stop in Edmonton Green.

Children reportedly brought knives and bleach to the brawl which lasted nearly three hours and had to be dispersed by police on Wednesday afternoon.

The pupils, believed to have been from several schools in the area, caused chaos as they descended on Edmonton Green bus station after school.

A police helicopter was also scrambled to the scene to control the crowd, although no serious injuries were reported.

Footage and images of the incident emerged on social media with locals dubbing the fight the Battle of Edmonton Green.

Around 200 children were involved in the brawl (Facebook.com/SpottedEnfield)

Enfield’s Borough commander said: “The incident was reported to police by various members of the public who stated that there were approximately 200 secondary school children fighting amongst each other in the bus station.

“In order to disperse the crowds we were supported by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) who positioned their helicopter above the crowd, providing aerial support to our colleagues on the ground.

“In addition to this, officers were assisted by Enfield Council CCTV who continued to monitor the local area both during and after the incident.

“Due to the combined efforts of CCTV operatives, NPAS and local officers the crowds were dispersed by 1854h with no significant injuries reported.

“I appreciate and recognise the concerns of the local residents in the area and would like to reassure you that an investigation is ongoing to identify those responsible for last night’s disorder.”

Ms Fleming added that more officers were put on patrol and a dispersal order is in place.

We were in Enfield Town this afternoon with @MPSEnfieldTown to make sure the school students left the area peacefully. pic.twitter.com/bbSigsIKcN — Grange Police (@MPSGrangeYE) January 13, 2022

A spokesman for North Star Community Trust, who run nearby Heron Hall Academy, declined to say whether any disciplinary action had been taken against their pupils.

He said: “We are aware of reports of students from a number of different schools in the borough taking part in a fight at the local bus station.

“The bus station is a key transport hub for many schools in Edmonton.

“Along with the other schools in the area we are investigating to see if any of our students may have been involved or were simply at the bus station at the time.”

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Police were called at 16:19hrs on Wednesday, 12 January to reports of a large group of school children fighting near Edmonton Bus Station.

“Officers responded. The crowd dispersed into smaller groups. No reports of any serious injuries and no arrests.

“The National Police Air Service provided support.”