BLDUP Releases Top Construction Projects List for 2023

·1 min read

BOSTON, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLDUP, a new, technology-driven CRE platform focused on the forward supply pipeline, has released a compiled list of top upcoming projects in Greater Boston, New York City, Metropolitan DC, and the South Florida region.

"As we wrap up the year, we have compiled our list of top projects to watch in the coming year," said BLDUP Chief Content Officer Meghan Doherty. "These projects range from still in planning to anticipated start of construction."

With ongoing interest rate hikes and a compounding pressure for residential construction, BLDUP's 23 Projects of 2023 highlight the most notable real estate developments in the four regions.

Originally founded in Boston, Massachusetts, BLDUP's proprietary data set gives subscribers insights on key players and transactions across the Eastern Seaboard.

The reports can be read in their entirety and downloaded at bldup.com

About BLDUP: BLDUP is a first source dataset that focuses on the forward supply of new construction projects and developers. Its proprietary technology helps the real estate community connect more efficiently. For more information, visit BLDUP.com.

For business inquiries - Alexander Argento: alex@bldup.com; Matt DiRoberto: matt@bldup.com

For media inquiries - Meghan Doherty: meghan@bldup.com; Greg Miller: greg@bldup.com

Contact Information:
Greg Miller
Digital Content for Greater Boston
greg@bldup.com
+14019523038

