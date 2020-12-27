The Blazy Susan Completely Organized My Messy Weed Stash
There are a lot of cool things out there that make us wonder — do they really work? In our I Tried It series, we set out to use them in the real world and have determined that, in fact, they really do.
On Trial: The Blazy Susan rolling tray
The Tester: Jennifer Hussein, a beauty editor with an obscene amount of cannabis paraphernalia
The Brief: Let it be known that I dabble in marijuana, to say the ultimate least. And my fellow pot smokers know that sometimes, smoking weed can get a little messy. Little bits of ground-up weed and stems end up everywhere, ash stains on my blush-pink couch are basically a given at this point, and I can sniff out a wafting hint of stale cannabis coming from my rug from time to time. Sure, an ashtray and opening up a few windows can handle some of these situations, but how am I supposed to keep all of my weed essentials (cc: my grinder, two bowls, my holiday-themed Mariah Carey lighter) in order?
Also, in case you haven't noticed: Luxury cannabis decór is a trend now, with major fashion labels like Edie Parker creating their own high-end glass pipes, lighters, and stash jars. So, I decided to step up my weed-sthetic and incorporate yet another piece of functional home goods into my already-crowded apartment. That's when I came across the Blazy Susan, a rolling tray unlike any other I've ever crossed.
Actually, to call it just a rolling tray is undermining everything the Blazy Susan can do: It’s essentially a lazy Susan for smokers to hold their entire stash in a convenient, orderly place.
Here's how it works: This nifty swiveling ganja gadget features tons of spacious and small compartments to hold everything you need for your next smoke sesh, like a 3-inch cutout for grinders (and torches if you'd rather smoke oil) and an array of holes and slots for your rolling and packing tools. It's crafted out of light-colored birchwood and covered in a food-grade varnish for a smooth, splinter-free finish. It also comes with a silicone dab station, slick, and ashtray for easy cleanup without a lingering scent of stale, burnt weed.
Not only does this durable tray help me get my life together (OK, maybe just my weed together), but it's also great for smoking prep. The Blazy Susan also has two open flat areas with a wider base for rolling with ease, and it even has perfectly sized holes to hold joints in place while you pack them.
So, long story short: It’s extremely nifty if you have a lot of marijuana-related tools to keep organized, but that's not the only reason why I'm so obsessed with this obscure piece of decór. Everyone who comes into my home immediately points it out and compliments it because of how cute it is. I opted for the green silicone pieces, which match perfectly with my technicolor-hued living room. It's a multifunctional piece of furniture that's not only useful but fits right into my space without looking or feeling tacky.
Closing Argument: If you're a weed smoker with a lot of stuff like me, you’re going to want to invest in the Blazy Susan. It may start at just under $100, but it's worth every penny if you're a bumbling, messy pothead like moi. It’ll easily blend into your home while keeping your supply tidy and organized until you’re ready to light one up again.
