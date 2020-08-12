Blazing Saddles is getting a remake with an all-star cast as... cats

From Digital Spy

An undeniable genius of comedy is Mel Brooks. His hits include films like Young Frankenstein, The Producers, and Spaceballs. And, of course, Blazing Saddles.



A satirical black comedy, Blazing Saddles takes aim at American racism and how Hollywood, though it's mythologising of the wild west, covered it up. The film follows Sheriff Bart (Cleavon Little) a Black man appointed to keep watch over an all-white town.

In 2006, Blazing Saddles was deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress and was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry. Now, it's being remade... as an animated film about cats.

Blazing Samurai plot: What is Blazing Samurai about?

Hank is a scrappy dreamer of a dog who always wanted to become a samurai and when he meets Ika, a hustler and all-around baddie, he's manipulated into becoming samurai for Kakamucho, a town entirely inhabited by cats.

Now in Kakamucho, Hank meets Jimbo who, thanks to dabbling in his own stash of home-brewed catnip, is no longer the fastest sword in town. He reluctantly takes Hank under his wing and teaches him what being a samurai really means.

Forging the first real friendship between a cat and a dog, the two set off on a journey to save the town of Kakamucho from the evil Ika Chu…and ultimately Hank learns what it means to become a true samurai.

Okay, so maybe some of those culturally and historically significant facets of the original might be lost in the remake, cheekily titled Blazing Samurai. But there are still high hopes for a comedy well worth watching.

Blazing Samurai cast: Who voices Hank, and the cat-villagers?

Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs The World) stars as Hank, with Marvel star Samuel L Jackson taking on the role of his mentor Jimbo. The big-bad Ika Chu is voiced by Ricky Gervais.

They are joined by Heavenly Joy Jerkins (from America's Got Talent) as Emiko, a plucky kitten whose mother Yuki is voiced by Michelle Yeoh, Djimon Hounsou (of Marvel and DC fame) as the gentle giant Sumo, and George Takei as Ohga, Ika’s henchman.

The town further populated by cats voiced by Gabriel Iglesias, Aasif Mandvi, veteran performer Sandra Tsing Loh, Mel B (yes, that Mel B), and Randy Orton. And of course, Mel Brooks has a voice-cameo too.