Blazing NC fertilizer plant may explode + New restaurants coming to Camp North End

Happy Tuesday, Charlotte. This is Kristen. Do you go to farmers markets? Wanna help us out with something? We’re running a poll, along with a grad student at UNC Charlotte, aimed at evaluating people’s farmers market habits. You can find the poll and some more background about it here. Thanks in advance for you help!

Let’s talk headlines:

The city of Winston-Salem is working to evacuate 6,500 people. Why? A smoldering fertilizer plant might explode near thousands of homes.

What’s going on?

There’s a potentially explosive fire at the Weaver Fertilizer Company in north Winston-Salem.

Just under 2,500 homes are within a mile of the plant, which stores tons of explosive materials.

Residents are told to plan on being out of their homes for at least 48 hours, and roadblocks have been established around the area.

Learn more about the situation with the Observer’s Mark Price.

BayHaven Restaurant Group, owned by Charlotte restaurant owners Gregory “Greg” Collier and Subrina Collier, is bringing four new restaurants to Camp North End this summer, as reported by CharlotteFive’s Melissa Oyler.

You might know the Colliers from local favorite, Leah & Louise (I actually shouted the restaurant out in our “The 16 best meals we’ve eaten all year in Charlotte” story. Highly recommend).

Here’s what we have to look forward to:

B.A.D.: A counter-service doughnut shop.

Bird is the Word: A counter-service restaurant highlighting chicken.

Passage Seafood: A fish camp.

The Abyss: A speakeasy.

Though every month is a good time to appreciate Black history, February — Black History Month — is an opportunity to honor the triumphs and tribulations of African Americans throughout U.S. history. For those who don’t identify as African American, it’s a duty to become educated on that history, and this month is a good place to start.

Story continues

In Charlotte, there are many ways to immerse yourself in Black history. As a patron of a local exhibit, you may learn about the rich decades of African American stories in this country, from the years Black people were held captive as enslaved people to recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations held in response to police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Here are some places you can learn about Black history in Charlotte, as rounded up by the Observer’s Evan Moore.

For the first time in the Carolina Panthers’ 26-plus years, a woman holds the position of president for the NFL team.

Kristi Coleman was promoted from Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to President, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Learn more about this change and other staffing changes with the Observer’s Jonathan M. Alexander and Alex Andrejev.

In other Panthers news, girls’ flag football is coming to Charlotte high schools — thanks to the Panthers. The Observer’s Langston Wertz Jr. has the details.

Atrium Pineville is bringing in federal help as hospital struggles with COVID surge by Hannah Smoot

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending a team of 15 medical providers and support staff.

Madison Cawthorn sues NC to stop inquiry into his role in Jan. 6 attack on Congress by Will Doran

Aside from a one-sentence denial, Cawthorn does not address the allegations against him.

Man denied vital kidney transplant in NC over not getting COVID vaccine, he says by Simone Jasper

“I was born free. I will die free,” he said.

---

That’s all for today, folks. If you don’t already, subscribe to the Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.