Blazers vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center
The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $56,274,211 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $41,401,206 per win
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday November 8, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - North
Away TV: KATU 2.2
Home Radio: Wolves App / iHeart Radio
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Blazers vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest