Blazers vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $56,274,211 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $41,401,206 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday November 8, 2024

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - North

Away TV: KATU 2.2

Home Radio: Wolves App / iHeart Radio

Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

