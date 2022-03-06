Blazers vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-37) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (29-29) at Target Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday March 5, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers 0, Minnesota Timberwolves 0 (8:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
The Blazers last played on Wednesday and next play on Monday.
Josh Hart is out tonight for rest. – 8:08 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Good energy in here for Blazers-Wolves. Feels like a Saturday night. Should be fun. – 8:06 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that time 🐺 pic.twitter.com/K8LE0TSmv18:03 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in the Twin Cities.
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
2⃣1⃣ @KBlevs02
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
6⃣ @Keon Johnson
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks
#RiPCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/NeaOyU0iwJ8:02 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay
#Blazers starting lineup for tonight’s game against the #Timberwolves: Anfernee Simons, Keon Johnson, Keljin Blevins, CJ Elleby, and Drew Eubanks. – 7:53 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chauncey Billups said he had lunch with the babysitter who watched his kids back when he was here in Minnesota. Had high praise for the city, the fans and his time here. Said he wished it would’ve last longer than two years – 7:50 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Patrick Beverley (Right Ankle Soreness), Anthony Edwards (Left Patella Tendinopathy), and McKinley Wright IV (Left UCL Injury) are OUT. pic.twitter.com/fOfSTuX3xv7:49 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay
Keljin Blevins will make his first career start tonight for the #Blazers. He’ll be the 18th different player to start a game for the @Portland Trail Blazers this season, setting a new franchise record. #RipCity7:47 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley is OUT tonight. Malik Beasley will start in Beverley’s place. – 7:33 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @prizepicks for Wolves-Blazers
KAT under 40.5 points + rebounds + assists
KAT over 1.5 made 3s
DLo over 3.5 free throw makes
Elleby over 5.5 rebounds – 7:20 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Minnesota Timberwolves
⌚️ 5:00PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/KlcivPT67O7:17 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
some pregame prep pic.twitter.com/JwS3qf4FHC7:17 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Saturday night fits 🐺 pic.twitter.com/iPgrac6nYd7:05 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold
No Greg Brown, no Elijah Hughes tonight for the Blazers. Portland with eight players in uniform. – 6:32 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay
Elijah Hughes (left thumb sprain) and Greg Brown III (non-COVID illness) are out for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves. #Blazers6:32 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
For updates from Target Center follow along with .@theothermegryan who is covering her first Timberwolves game of the season while I’m at a wedding. – 6:13 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
pack the house and get loud.
🎟 » https://t.co/5K3fJkR9fa pic.twitter.com/lo91cgWgyi4:10 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Stay together, stay focused.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/PfQOF9tf4x3:45 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Herb Roasted Lamb Shoulder
Harissa Chickpeas, Lemon Garlic Cauliflower, Holy Land Pitas
Chilled Orzo Salad, marinated vegetables, Ricotta Salata
Lentils with Curry Vinaigrette, Cashews, Almonds, Golden Raisins
@BellecourBakery Dessert – 3:06 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver’s Magic’s number for the 6 seed (Nuggets wins + T’Wolves losses) is 17 with 19 Nuggets games to go.
Could drop to 16 if the T’Wolves lose to the Blazers tonight, but I’m obviously not holding a ton of hope for that one. – 2:39 PM

Trendon Watford @trendonw
TARI MF EASON ‼️‼️ – 2:21 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley is questionable to play on Saturday against Portland due to right ankle soreness – 2:20 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards is OUT tonight against Portland – 2:19 PM

Trendon Watford @trendonw
NO TRAVEL ???? – 2:09 PM

