Blazers vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-37) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (29-29) at Target Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday March 5, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers 0, Minnesota Timberwolves 0 (8:00 pm ET)

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

The Blazers last played on Wednesday and next play on Monday.

Josh Hart is out tonight for rest. – 8:08 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Good energy in here for Blazers-Wolves. Feels like a Saturday night. Should be fun. – 8:06 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Starting 5 in the Twin Cities.

1⃣ @Anfernee Simons

2⃣1⃣ @KBlevs02

1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby

6⃣ @Keon Johnson

2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks

Jay Allen @PDXjay

#Blazers starting lineup for tonight’s game against the #Timberwolves: Anfernee Simons, Keon Johnson, Keljin Blevins, CJ Elleby, and Drew Eubanks. – 7:53 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Chauncey Billups said he had lunch with the babysitter who watched his kids back when he was here in Minnesota. Had high praise for the city, the fans and his time here. Said he wished it would’ve last longer than two years – 7:50 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:

Patrick Beverley (Right Ankle Soreness), Anthony Edwards (Left Patella Tendinopathy), and McKinley Wright IV (Left UCL Injury) are OUT. pic.twitter.com/fOfSTuX3xv – 7:49 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Keljin Blevins will make his first career start tonight for the #Blazers. He’ll be the 18th different player to start a game for the @Portland Trail Blazers this season, setting a new franchise record. #RipCity – 7:47 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Patrick Beverley is OUT tonight. Malik Beasley will start in Beverley’s place. – 7:33 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

My @prizepicks for Wolves-Blazers

KAT under 40.5 points + rebounds + assists

KAT over 1.5 made 3s

DLo over 3.5 free throw makes

Elleby over 5.5 rebounds – 7:20 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

🏀 #RipCity vs @Minnesota Timberwolves

⌚️ 5:00PM

📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Casey Holdahl @CHold

No Greg Brown, no Elijah Hughes tonight for the Blazers. Portland with eight players in uniform. – 6:32 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Elijah Hughes (left thumb sprain) and Greg Brown III (non-COVID illness) are out for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves. #Blazers – 6:32 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

For updates from Target Center follow along with .@theothermegryan who is covering her first Timberwolves game of the season while I’m at a wedding. – 6:13 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

pack the house and get loud.

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Stay together, stay focused.

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Denver’s Magic’s number for the 6 seed (Nuggets wins + T’Wolves losses) is 17 with 19 Nuggets games to go.

Could drop to 16 if the T’Wolves lose to the Blazers tonight, but I’m obviously not holding a ton of hope for that one. – 2:39 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Patrick Beverley is questionable to play on Saturday against Portland due to right ankle soreness – 2:20 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Anthony Edwards is OUT tonight against Portland – 2:19 PM

