Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Blazers vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

.

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $84,411,316 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $56,560,214 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Saturday November 2, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports

Away TV: KATU 2.2

Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Blazers vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest