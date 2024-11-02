Blazers vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center
The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $84,411,316 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $56,560,214 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Saturday November 2, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports
Away TV: KATU 2.2
Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Blazers vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest