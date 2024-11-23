Blazers vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center
The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $28,137,105 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $13,501,881 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday November 23, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Space City Home Network
Away TV: KATU 2.2
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620
