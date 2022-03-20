Blazers vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
The Portland Trail Blazers (26-43) play against the Indiana Pacers (24-47) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,781,010 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $5,692,190 per win
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday March 20, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: ROOT SPORTS
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!