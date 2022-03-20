Blazers vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

In this article:

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-43) play against the Indiana Pacers (24-47) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,781,010 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $5,692,190 per win

Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday March 20, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Away TV: ROOT SPORTS

Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!