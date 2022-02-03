Blazers vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Lakers
    Los Angeles Lakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Anthony Davis
    Anthony Davis
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • LeBron James
    LeBron James
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Frank Vogel
    Frank Vogel
    American basketball coach
  • Russell Westbrook
    Russell Westbrook
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Portland Trail Blazers (21-30) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (27-27) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 2, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers 0, Los Angeles Lakers 0 (10:30 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on Lakers guard Russell Westbrook: “I feel like Russ has taken a lot of heat that he shouldn’t have been taking, to be honest with you. Russ has always been this dude.” pic.twitter.com/3bXh6Pn0F410:38 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
In his last two games (at Philly, at Atlanta), Anthony Davis is a combined 17 for 21 in the paint.
Portland ranks 20th in points in the paint allowed this season (47.4). Should see a healthy dose of AD inside tonight. – 10:34 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s 5.
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/jKj4sfN4pi10:31 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Take a look 🔙 at our last showdown against the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/AkmTQm7mAO10:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Built By Black History pic.twitter.com/cyGNLc3Ii410:29 PM

Larry Lage @LarryLage
Reached #Michigan AD Warde Manuel for his reaction to the news that Jim #Harbaugh is staying after interviewing with the Vikings: “I’m very happy,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel wrote in a text. – 10:09 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Tonight’s Five
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/Q91LzBI1Ho10:08 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Celebrating #NGWSD with some of the amazing women on our staff ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cSizbU2kIJ10:05 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Melo: 38 PTS, 9 AST, 6 REB
Terry: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
PJ: 16 PTS, 7 REB
Kelly: 15 PTS, 4 STL
Mason: 5 PTS, 17 REB
#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/44dgz1ascj10:01 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Tonight’s starting lineups for Blazers @ Lakers: pic.twitter.com/Wpy2dtAgnt10:00 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers keep the same starting lineup as the last two games AD has been healthy: AD, Russ, Monk, Johnson, Bradley. – 10:00 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Johnson and Davis will start vs. Portland. – 10:00 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
LaMelo career high.
38 PTS
5 REB
9 AST
2 STL
It’s his 2nd 35/5/5 game. Only LeBron, Luka, Zion and Durant had more such games before turning 21 in the last 40 seasons. pic.twitter.com/3n5L3PCw629:57 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
#LakeShow x #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/MFO6ZiOPA09:49 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on Brian Flores and the NFL: “I think we’re light years ahead of where any other league is. I’m really proud of it and I think a lot of it has to do with our players and our union, they’ve been pretty aggressive about what needs to happen” – 9:44 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel also said “the expectation” is for Anthony Davis to play in both games of this back-to-back (Blazers & Clippers). – 9:00 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby
Fun fact: @Chris Forsberg says there’s only been 22 5×5 games in #NBA history. I witnessed one of them – Nic Batum for Portland. – 9:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
🔙🏠 pic.twitter.com/XsgSos8fZj9:00 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James is out tonight with left knee soreness and will not be at game vs Portland at Crypto.com Arena – 8:55 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers say that Jay Scrubb (turf toe) will miss Thursday’s game vs. the Lakers and Ivica Zubac is questionable with a sore right calf.
PG, Kawhi, Jason Preston, Keon Johnson (G League) all out. – 8:53 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks down 14-13 in the early going at AAC against OKC. Thunder looking active so far. Dwight Powell with two fouls and Mavs already are without Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise). – 8:50 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel wants Russell Westbrook to “play within himself” and “play hard” on the defensive end with LeBron James out. – 8:50 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Frank Vogel said LeBron James won’t be around the team tonight. Not clear if he will be with team tomorrow vs the Clippers – 8:50 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel says that Anthony Davis is expected to play in both games of this back to back, Blazers and Clippers. – 8:50 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James (knee) was listed as doubtful for tonight, and Frank Vogel confirmed that he is out.
Vogel added that “It’s moving in the right direction.” – 8:49 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Frank Vogel said LeBron James is “moving in the right direction” with his rehab. But Vogel added LeBron won’t return until the swelling of his left knee goes down – 8:48 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is out tonight but the rehab on the Lakers star’s left knee ailment is “moving in the right direction” – 8:48 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel confirms that LeBron James is out tonight vs. Portland.
“It’s moving in the right direction but until the swelling’s under control he won’t be out there,” Vogel said. – 8:48 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel confirms LeBron James is OUT for tonight’s game. Says that LeBron’s knee issue is “moving in the right direction.” – 8:48 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay
LeBron James (left knee; soreness/effusion) has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight’s game against the #Blazers. – 8:48 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
No surprise but LeBron is officially out against Portland tonight. – 8:48 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel confirms that LeBron James is out tonight vs Blazers – 8:48 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
What do you most want to see from AD with Lebron out? pic.twitter.com/LokZAFQG9z8:45 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For tomorrow vs Lakers, Clippers add Jay Scrubb to injury report. He’s out with turf toe on his right foot.
Ivica Zubac is questionable after missing Monday night in Indiana with sore right calf.
Keon Johnson still in the G.
Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Jason Preston still out. – 8:43 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis getting ready. pic.twitter.com/Y7c1TsHrWy8:37 PM

Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
First time I had a convo about a possible return to Vancouver for #NBA … if league expands. That could be interesting…Seattle, Vancouver, Portland rivalry. Move New Orleans & Memphis to the East.
#Sports #Business8:13 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Talking state of the Lakers on @NBATV in a bit. Tune in at 5 pm PT – 7:19 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Was curious on the scale of trade deadline/buyout moves for the last handful of NBA champions.
’21 Bucks: P.J. Tucker, Jeff Teague
’20 Lakers: Markieff Morris
’19 Raptors: Marc Gasol
’18 Warriors: N/A
’17 Warriors: N/A
’16 Cavaliers: Channing Frye
’15 Warriors: N/A – 7:11 PM

DeAndre Jordan @DeAndre
#35 @TobiOye… – 6:51 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor picked the Western Conference All-Star reserves:
G: Donovan Mitchell
G: Chris Paul
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Rudy Gobert
F: Anthony Davis
WC: Luka Doncic
WC: Devin Booker
Injury replacements: Dejounte Murray, Kristaps Porzingis, Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/R5K8WILAXG5:55 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Reporting on LeBron James’ ailing left knee with @Malika Andrews on NBA Today pic.twitter.com/I8oh3ZKlvU5:54 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
🏀 HABERSHOW w/ @Amin Elhassan 🏀
NBA host, former D1 hooper and Celebrity All-Star superstar @RADeMita joins the pod to discuss her new venture, her wild basketball career and of course, LeBron (and Serbian fried chicken).
🍎: https://t.co/ngOFFAnfmo
✳️: https://t.co/8CX6i0LrjI pic.twitter.com/9PG27zdSDR5:44 PM

Robin Lopez @rolopez42
Why are All Star Game Challanges limited to basketball? Can we get Giannis, Lebron and Steph going head to head on Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune?
Or, I guess, Legends of the Hidden Temple. Do that one instead. – 5:41 PM

Bill Oram @billoram
Last year, LeBron James openly railed against the NBA’s play-in system. This year? It might be the one thing keeping his faint title hopes alive. New today @theathletic: theathletic.com/3106621/2022/0…5:32 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Play Lakers Pick ‘Em for your chance to win tickets to the Lakers vs Jazz on February 16 🎟️ – 5:30 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat’s half-court offense is ranked No. 14 in the NBA, per @Ben Falk.
Over the last 10 seasons, only one team has made the NBA Finals with a half-court offense that ranked outside of the top 10 in the regular season: The Lakers in 2020.
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…5:26 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Joel Embiid is NBA EC player of the month. Jayson Tatum among 6 other nominees (Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, Pascal Siakam, Trae Young).
Nikola Jokic gets WC honor over Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson, Dejounte Murray, Anfernee Simons, K-A Towns. – 5:04 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Finishing up a week-long road trip in LA.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/xt8xBGRRBh5:00 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
This week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Marcus Thompson and I welcomes guest @champagnennuts, who talks about the Lakers’ struggles, tales from the Showtime Lakers in the ‘80s & how his son Klay is doing since coming back. Listen in!
theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-…4:30 PM

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Grubauer, Kraken blank Isles 3-0 for franchise's 1st shutout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Wednesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to its third win in seven games. Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since last May 12 against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado. The Kraken go into the All-Star b

  • Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future plans

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't ready to make a decision about retirement. Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other." The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He's under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is comin

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to win the Australian Open final 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Danielle Collins on Saturday, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final here since since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978. The top-ranked Barty now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at M

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev