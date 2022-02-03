Blazers vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (21-30) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (27-27) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 2, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers 0, Los Angeles Lakers 0 (10:30 pm ET)

Mark Medina

Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on Lakers guard Russell Westbrook: “I feel like Russ has taken a lot of heat that he shouldn’t have been taking, to be honest with you. Russ has always been this dude.” pic.twitter.com/3bXh6Pn0F4 – 10:38 PM

Mike Trudell

In his last two games (at Philly, at Atlanta), Anthony Davis is a combined 17 for 21 in the paint.

Portland ranks 20th in points in the paint allowed this season (47.4). Should see a healthy dose of AD inside tonight. – 10:34 PM

Portland Trail Blazers

Tonight’s 5.

1⃣ @Anfernee Simons

3⃣ @CJ McCollum

2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell

3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington

2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27

#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/jKj4sfN4pi – 10:31 PM

Los Angeles Lakers

Built By Black History pic.twitter.com/cyGNLc3Ii4 – 10:29 PM

Los Angeles Lakers

Tonight’s Five

#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/Q91LzBI1Ho – 10:08 PM

Portland Trail Blazers

Celebrating #NGWSD with some of the amazing women on our staff ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cSizbU2kIJ – 10:05 PM

Ryan Ward

Tonight’s starting lineups for Blazers @ Lakers: pic.twitter.com/Wpy2dtAgnt – 10:00 PM

Kyle Goon

Lakers keep the same starting lineup as the last two games AD has been healthy: AD, Russ, Monk, Johnson, Bradley. – 10:00 PM

Mike Trudell

Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Johnson and Davis will start vs. Portland. – 10:00 PM

StatMuse

LaMelo career high.

38 PTS

5 REB

9 AST

2 STL

It’s his 2nd 35/5/5 game. Only LeBron, Luka, Zion and Durant had more such games before turning 21 in the last 40 seasons. pic.twitter.com/3n5L3PCw62 – 9:57 PM

Los Angeles Lakers

#LakeShow x #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/MFO6ZiOPA0 – 9:49 PM

Dave McMenamin

Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on Brian Flores and the NFL: “I think we’re light years ahead of where any other league is. I’m really proud of it and I think a lot of it has to do with our players and our union, they’ve been pretty aggressive about what needs to happen” – 9:44 PM

Ryan Ward

Frank Vogel also said “the expectation” is for Anthony Davis to play in both games of this back-to-back (Blazers & Clippers). – 9:00 PM

Abby Chin

Los Angeles Lakers

🔙🏠 pic.twitter.com/XsgSos8fZj – 9:00 PM

Brad Turner

LeBron James is out tonight with left knee soreness and will not be at game vs Portland at Crypto.com Arena – 8:55 PM

Andrew Greif

Clippers say that Jay Scrubb (turf toe) will miss Thursday’s game vs. the Lakers and Ivica Zubac is questionable with a sore right calf.

PG, Kawhi, Jason Preston, Keon Johnson (G League) all out. – 8:53 PM

Eddie Sefko

Mavericks down 14-13 in the early going at AAC against OKC. Thunder looking active so far. Dwight Powell with two fouls and Mavs already are without Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise). – 8:50 PM

Ryan Ward

Frank Vogel wants Russell Westbrook to “play within himself” and “play hard” on the defensive end with LeBron James out. – 8:50 PM

Mark Medina

Frank Vogel said LeBron James won’t be around the team tonight. Not clear if he will be with team tomorrow vs the Clippers – 8:50 PM

Kyle Goon

Frank Vogel says that Anthony Davis is expected to play in both games of this back to back, Blazers and Clippers. – 8:50 PM

Mike Trudell

LeBron James (knee) was listed as doubtful for tonight, and Frank Vogel confirmed that he is out.

Vogel added that “It’s moving in the right direction.” – 8:49 PM

Mark Medina

Frank Vogel said LeBron James is “moving in the right direction” with his rehab. But Vogel added LeBron won’t return until the swelling of his left knee goes down – 8:48 PM

Dave McMenamin

Frank Vogel says LeBron James is out tonight but the rehab on the Lakers star’s left knee ailment is “moving in the right direction” – 8:48 PM

Jovan Buha

Frank Vogel confirms that LeBron James is out tonight vs. Portland.

“It’s moving in the right direction but until the swelling’s under control he won’t be out there,” Vogel said. – 8:48 PM

Ryan Ward

Frank Vogel confirms LeBron James is OUT for tonight’s game. Says that LeBron’s knee issue is “moving in the right direction.” – 8:48 PM

Jay Allen

LeBron James (left knee; soreness/effusion) has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight’s game against the #Blazers. – 8:48 PM

Kyle Goon

No surprise but LeBron is officially out against Portland tonight. – 8:48 PM

Mark Medina

Lakers coach Frank Vogel confirms that LeBron James is out tonight vs Blazers – 8:48 PM

Law Murray

For tomorrow vs Lakers, Clippers add Jay Scrubb to injury report. He’s out with turf toe on his right foot.

Ivica Zubac is questionable after missing Monday night in Indiana with sore right calf.

Keon Johnson still in the G.

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Jason Preston still out. – 8:43 PM

Mark Medina

Anthony Davis getting ready. pic.twitter.com/Y7c1TsHrWy – 8:37 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

DeAndre Jordan

Dave McMenamin

New story: Reporting on LeBron James’ ailing left knee with @Malika Andrews on NBA Today pic.twitter.com/I8oh3ZKlvU – 5:54 PM

Robin Lopez

Portland Trail Blazers

Finishing up a week-long road trip in LA.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/xt8xBGRRBh – 5:00 PM

