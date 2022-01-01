Blazers vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (13-21) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (19-19) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Friday December 31, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers 0, Los Angeles Lakers 0 (10:30 pm ET)

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Looking forward to see Austin Reaves back tonight…

@ESPNLosAngeles

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Starting 5 in the city of Angels.

0⃣ @Damian Lillard

2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell

9⃣ @Nassir Little

1⃣7⃣ @Tony Snell

1⃣1⃣ @Larrydn22

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Grizzlies matched the opponent season high for paint points with 72.

The Lakers also scored 72 paint points in a game against the Spurs’ defense earlier this season. – 10:27 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Lakers are starting LeBron James at center once again tonight vs. POR. Former Laker Larry Nance Jr. is manning the middle for the Blazers. Also of note, Stanley Johnson remains in the starting lineup at PF for LAL, even with A. Reaves, T. Ariza and K. Bazemore returning – 10:11 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Lakers start small again with LeBron at C:

Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Johnson and LeBron

Portland is also small, with Larry Nance Jr. at center, alongside Lillard, Powell, Snell and Little. – 10:01 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Stanley Johnson is still in the starting lineup — LeBron is in at center. Darren Collison among the notable inactives. pic.twitter.com/paBHSjwccK – 10:01 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Trae Young has scored 25 points in 15 straight games, the 2nd-longest streak in Hawks history.

December marked the 3rd time in his career he averaged 30 points and 10 assists in a calendar month (min. 10 games).

Only Russell Westbrook has done that more over the last 35 years. – 10:00 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tonight’s -13 point differential in the fourth quarter was the worst of the season by the Clippers.

The only other two games where they lost the fourth quarter by 10 points were blowout losses at Portland and New Orleans. – 9:59 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Feels a lot like the Lakers game a few nights back. Guys were struggling to score, but hit key shots down the stretch. You hope they can pull it together before the 4th. – 9:34 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Ringing in the New Year with @KOINNews 🥳

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lakers/Blazers tonight at 7:30p…Always a tough matchup vs Dame

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel, in addition to being available himself tonight, says Kent Bazemore, Austin Reaves and Trevor Ariza will all be available to play. – 8:48 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Frank Vogel (!) says Kent Bazemore, Trevor Ariza and Austin Reaves will all be available tonight vs Portland after being in the Covid protocols. – 8:48 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Frank Vogel said Trevor Ariza, Austin Reaves and Kent Bazemore are all available coming out of protocols. – 8:47 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider

Former Cavs Coach Mike Fratello does TV work for the L.A. Clippers. He has seen quite a bit of Rajon Rondo in the last few years. trib.al/27Tj3Gl – 8:01 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

I spoke with Stanley Johnson about joining the Lakers, growing up wanting to play for LAL, his conversations with Frank Vogel, his career, and his goal of sticking on the 15-man roster.

New feature for @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3043784/2021/1…

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Dwight Powell has four straight dunks on the heads of the Kings – 7:32 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets defense has been considerably better than it was to start against the Lakers, and the Heat have made 7 of 9 shots, with assists on five of them. – 7:22 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Also, tonight is the Daniel Oturu #RevengeGame … he was thrown in the Eric Bledsoe trade, a transaction that ensured that none of the four players involved (Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo) actually played a game for the Memphis Grizzlies

Oturu is one of nine Raptors off bench. – 7:16 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Robert Williams’ 5-block, triple-double Friday afternoon was the first in the NBA in nearly three years (Jusuf Nurkic, Jan. 2019).

Only five players have done it in the last decade (Nurkic, Marc Gasol, Pau Gasol, Boogie Cousins and Draymond Green (twice)) – 6:38 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The FVV-Trent-OG-Siakam-Birch unit, which starts for the Raptors tonight, has only appeared in 1 game so far this season: the Nov 15 loss to Portland.

In 6 mins together, they scored 19 pts and allowed 19 pts. Smallest of small sample sizes, but the Blazers shot 8-for-10 vs them – 6:37 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Jusuf Nurkic @bosnianbeast27

Demar the dagger 😁 – 6:06 PM

Trey Kerby @treykerby

I first said the Bulls are BACK! after a comeback win against the Blazers on January 5, 2021. They went 52-48 in 100 games this year and go in to 2022 first in the East. 👀🔴 – 5:32 PM

Trendon Watford @trendonw

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Updated with the signing of guard Brandon Goodwin to a 10-day contract: #Cavaliers acquire guard Rajon Rondo from #Lakers for Denzel Valentine

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Mike Beuoy @inpredict

Pacesetters: which players have the biggest (on/off) impact on their team’s offensive pace.

The Lakers play slower with Lebron on the floor.

The Warriors play faster with Steph on the floor.

https://t.co/dscDyJxtGk pic.twitter.com/hVNT8tGrg1 – 5:05 PM