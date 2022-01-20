Blazers vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (18-25) play against the Miami Heat (16-16) at FTX Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers 0, Miami Heat 0 (7:30 pm ET)

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Starting 5 for tonight’s action in Miami.

1⃣ @Anfernee Simons

3⃣ @CJ McCollum

9⃣ @Nassir Little

3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington

2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27

#RipCity | @stormxio – 7:30 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

The battle on Biscayne begins now.

@Miami Heat // @therabody – 7:30 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Portland is in town and it's #StarWars night! Get the scoop on the game and a special #StarWars shirt on sale at the @MiamiHEATstore – 7:20 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

It’s Star Wars night at the Heat game, so may the fourth quarter be with you. – 7:15 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat staying with Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent joining Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and P.J. Tucker in the starting lineup. The sixth-man decision will be interesting, with Tyler Herro in COVID protocols. – 7:02 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

A starting five from another galaxy pic.twitter.com/79XvWSJlFp – 7:01 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

🏀 #RipCity vs @Miami Heat

⌚️ 4:30PM

📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 – 6:58 PM

📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/WKTj2fTedG – 6:58 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

From Florida with ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l8M5rvR9Yy – 6:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Asked about when Kyle Lowry might return, Erik Spoelstra said before tonight’s game that he doesn’t have an update on Lowry’s status. Lowry will miss his second straight game because of personal reasons. – 6:05 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

TNT has added the Nets-Wizards game in Washington on Feb. 10 at 7:30 to its schedule, replacing the Miami-New Orleans game previously scheduled for the early window of its doubleheader. The Finals rematch between Milwaukee and Phoenix remains in the TNT nightcap. – 5:57 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra on Gabe Vincent:

“He has a Miami Heat DNA.” – 5:53 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra, on the Heat list of those who have yet to enter protocols, “I hate checking that list.” Those players are Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, KZ Okpala, Victor Oladipo. Chris Silva and Omer Yurtseven. – 5:49 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The Heat’s Feb. 10 game in New Orleans has been removed from TNT’s schedule. – 5:48 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

TNT will now televise the Nets-Wizards game on Thursday, February 10, choosing to drop the Heat-Pelicans contest. – 5:38 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat’s game against the Pelicans in New Orleans on Feb. 10 will no longer be televised by TNT, NBA announces. – 5:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ray Donovan 2.0? When Heat need a fixer, Gabe Vincent has been there to make things right. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:30 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Tyler Herro becomes latest Heat player sidelined by NBA’s COVID protocols. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Adebayo reflects on return and road ahead. – 5:30 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — ASK IRA: The airing of the Omer Yurtseven grievances (as readers revolt) sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:30 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro entered COVID-19 protocols today and will miss tonight’s game vs. Trail Blazers. But Herro was reflective earlier this week about the past year as he turns 22 tomorrow miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “It’s crazy to think when I first got here that I was 19.” – 5:25 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#HBCU students, we're looking for you to join the #NBAxHBCUFellowship program. Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of our @NBA family.

Apply now and stay tuned to @NBAFoundation for updates – 3:59 PM

Apply now and stay tuned to @NBAFoundation for updates ➡️ https://t.co/2VAkiFhWmR pic.twitter.com/4aEcptvB8O – 3:59 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Going for three in a row.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Znent1H5wG – 3:30 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Max Strus and Gabe Vincent are just 2 of our latest #HEATCulture success stories.

What, and who, got them to this point? @CoupNBA dives into the player development program to find out – 2:13 PM

Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA

Heat guard Tyler Herro enters NBA’s COVID protocols hothothoops.com/2022/1/19/2289… – 1:56 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Max Strus and Gabe Vincent are just 2 of our latest #HEATCulture success stories.

What, and who, got them to this point? @CoupNBA dives into the player development program to find out – 1:54 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro entered COVID-19 protocols today and will miss tonight’s game vs. Trail Blazers (and likely the next two games, too). But Herro was reflective earlier this week about the past year as he turns 22 tomorrow miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:41 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

#Heat announce that Tyler Herro has entered the Health & Safety Protocols and has been ruled out of tonight’s game against the #Blazers.

Ten day signee Chris Silva, who was ineligible, is now available for this evening’s contest. – 1:34 PM