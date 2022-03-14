Blazers vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

  • Atlanta Hawks
    Atlanta Hawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-40) play against the Atlanta Hawks (33-34) at State Farm Arena

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,772,901 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $4,124,618 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday March 14, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: ROOT SPORTS
Home Radio: WZGC 92.9 FM The Gam
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

