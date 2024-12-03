Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Blazers vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

.

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $21,102,829 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $13,503,119 per win

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 3, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal

Away TV: KATU 2.2

Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW

Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Blazers vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest