Blazers vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome
The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $168,822,633 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $87,770,275 per win
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 30, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: KTLA
Away TV: KATU 2.2
Home Radio: KEIB 1150 / S: KWKW
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Blazers vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest