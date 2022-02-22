Blazers signing Drew Eubanks to 10-day contract

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Trail Blazers are signing forward Drew Eubanks to a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Toronto waived Eubanks after a trade deadline deal with the Spurs, where Eubanks played 148 games in parts of the past four seasons.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Trail Blazers are signing forward Drew Eubanks to a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Toronto waived Eubanks after a trade deadline deal with the Spurs, where Eubanks played 148 games in parts of the past four seasons. – 7:47 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Dejounte shows off his three-level shooting skills…and a between-the-legs pass to Gobert for a dunk. (Somewhere Drew Eubanks is nodding). – 9:00 PM

More on this storyline

JD Shaw: The Raptors have officially waived forward Drew Eubanks, who was acquired earlier today in a trade with the Spurs. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / February 10, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: Raptors are waiving Drew Eubanks, source tells ESPN. He arrived from Spurs in trade today. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 10, 2022