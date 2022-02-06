Blazers, Kings held takes on Marvin Bagley

The Trail Blazers and Kings held talks bout disgruntled young forward Marvin Bagley. Given the multi-season tension with Bagley, he’s another player whom it’s surprising hasn’t been dealt.
Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Both De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley are out vs. Thunder. – 9:32 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason
De’Aaron Fox is out tonight vs. OKC. Tonight will be the 8th game he’s missed.
Bagley is out tonight as well. – 9:31 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Thunder. He will miss his eighth consecutive game due to left ankle soreness. Marvin Bagley III has been ruled out as well. He will miss his fourth game with a sprained left ankle. – 9:31 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – 2/5:
De’Aaron Fox (left ankle soreness) – OUT
Marvin Bagley III (left ankle sprain) – OUT – 9:31 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley are both game-time decisions tonight for the Kings. – 8:28 PM

Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
I take it the availability for the Kings’ De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III will be a game-time decision. pic.twitter.com/zKmvTVs8uS8:22 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley have been ruled gametime decisions for the Kings – 8:20 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings forward Marvin Bagley III will be a game-time decision vs. the Thunder tonight after missing the past three games with a left ankle sprain. – 8:19 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Marvin Bagley is also a game time decision. – 8:19 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Fox and Bagley are game-time decisions according to Alvin Gentry. – 8:18 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Lu Dort is out tonight against Sacramento. He got hit in the face late in last nights victory over Portland and is out with a facial contusion.
Fox and Bagley are questionable. – 5:19 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley are both listed as questionable for Sacramento. Terence Davis is out. – 4:56 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Kings list Fox and Bagley as questionable, Terrance Davis is OUT vs OKC. The Thunder have no submitted an injury report yet. – 2:39 PM

One source said the Kings are still shopping a package including Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III in hopes of getting a good player in return. Sources told The Bee over the summer the Kings had expressed interest in the Philadelphia 76ersBen Simmons and Toronto RaptorsPascal Siakam. -via Sacramento Bee / December 13, 2021

Sean Cunningham: Luke Walton is going with rebounders, which means Marvin Bagley will again be in the lineup. Sounds like he’ll be in the rotation for the foreseeable future for the Kings as they go bigger. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / November 17, 2021

James Ham on Marvin Bagley: I think they look at him as an $11.8 million, expiring contract. That’s because that’s the feeling I get from people within the organization… they will not trade him, because there could be a bigger deal that they need his salary to throw in on. And so they’re not going to take some some crummy deal that might give them a little bit more talent now, when it costs them the ability to go do something much bigger down the road. -via Kings Beat / November 16, 2021

