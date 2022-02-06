Blazers, Kings held takes on Marvin Bagley

The Trail Blazers and Kings held talks bout disgruntled young forward Marvin Bagley. Given the multi-season tension with Bagley, he’s another player whom it’s surprising hasn’t been dealt.

Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network

Both De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley are out vs. Thunder. – 9:32 PM

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Thunder. He will miss his eighth consecutive game due to left ankle soreness. Marvin Bagley III has been ruled out as well. He will miss his fourth game with a sprained left ankle. – 9:31 PM

One source said the Kings are still shopping a package including Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III in hopes of getting a good player in return. Sources told The Bee over the summer the Kings had expressed interest in the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons and Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam. -via Sacramento Bee / December 13, 2021

Sean Cunningham: Luke Walton is going with rebounders, which means Marvin Bagley will again be in the lineup. Sounds like he’ll be in the rotation for the foreseeable future for the Kings as they go bigger. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / November 17, 2021

James Ham on Marvin Bagley: I think they look at him as an $11.8 million, expiring contract. That’s because that’s the feeling I get from people within the organization… they will not trade him, because there could be a bigger deal that they need his salary to throw in on. And so they’re not going to take some some crummy deal that might give them a little bit more talent now, when it costs them the ability to go do something much bigger down the road. -via Kings Beat / November 16, 2021