Blazers hire firm to look at workplace environment concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have hired an outside firm to investigate workplace environment concerns.

Reports of the investigation surfaced Friday night. Both The Athletic and Yahoo Sports reported the probe stemmed from allegations of workplace misconduct involving Neil Olshey, the president of basketball operations and general manager for the organization.

The Blazers released a statement Saturday confirming the investigation. But it did not name Olshey.

“The Portland Trail Blazers organization was recently notified of concerns around workplace environment by non-player personnel at the practice facility. In response, we immediately engaged O’Melveny & Myers, an outside firm with significant expertise in this area, to conduct a full, fair and independent review into these concerns and will take appropriate action based on its outcome," the team statement said.

The statement said the Blazers could not comment further on the matter.

Olshey has been general manager of the Blazers since 2012.

