Blazers' Enes Kanter makes his summer camp player cover up Stephen Curry Warriors jersey

Enes Kanter has made an impact in his new home with the Portland Trail Blazers, both on and off the court. He’s hosting more than 40 basketball camps this summer around the country, starting in Portland, but the kids may want to be careful of what they wear.

AJ McCord covered the event Saturday in Portland for KOIN6 and the biggest takeaway was a quick shirt switcharoo. Kanter, who joined the Trail Blazers shortly after the trade deadline, wasn’t a fan of one player’s Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry jersey.

“That’s way better. That’s way better,” Kanter lights up while telling the camera after helping the boy put on a new T-shirt.

Enes Kanter didn’t like this kid’s jersey 😂😂😂



The Warriors defeated the Trail Blazers in six games in the Western Conference finals. Curry took control of the series and it’s fair enough Kanter is a little tired of seeing his name and number. It’s the fifth consecutive NBA Finals for the Warriors, who will play the Milwaukee Bucks for the title.

Kanter’s camp teaches kids life skills

Kanter will host free camps in 33 states during the offseason, per KGW8. The one he held Saturday was at Moreland Community Center, where more than 800 kids participated over two sessions. They added a third scheduled for Sunday.

Kanter, 27, told KGW8 he wanted to give children a chance to dream and believes NBA players should give back. From KGW8:

“I'm putting myself in their shoes. You know, it would be so nice for them to meet an NBA player. Just talk to them, have a conversation. Maybe play one-on-one.

“You can only play basketball for so long… I want to look back – and you know what, how many people have I inspired when I'm done with my career? It's very important.”

"It gives these kids hope. They look at the @trailblazers some of them want to be there but don't know how to get there. A camp like this gives them direction & hope they can accomplish their dreams someday."@Enes_Kanter's free 🏀 camps doing a lot more than teaching hoops pic.twitter.com/ALMNQcJzyi — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) May 26, 2019

For KOIN6, McCord detailed what the kids are learning from Kanter, which makes that moment with the Curry jersey more humorous. The kids detailed their lessons of leadership, fundamentals, life ... and yes, McCord says, he’s “steering them in the right direction.”

