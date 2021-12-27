Blazers adding Reggie Perry

Shams Charania: The Portland Trail Blazers plan to sign F/C Reggie Perry on a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The former Nets second-rounder is averaging 19.7 PPG/10.1 RPG for G League’s Raptors 905 this season.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

Adrian Wojnarowski: Minnesota is signing forward Chris Silva to a 10-day hardship exemption, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 20, 2021

Free agent Mario Chalmers is pursuing an NBA comeback and has signed a contract in the G League, agents Ronnie Chalmers and Jerry Dianis told Hoops Rumors. Chalmers will be free to sign with any team if he goes unclaimed on waivers the next 48 hours. -via Hoops Rumors / December 14, 2021

At least one G League team has already made a commitment to the point guard, his agents said. “Finishing my career where I started would mean the world to mean,” Chalmers said on possibly returning to the NBA. “I first got drafted into the NBA. I never had dreams of walking away from the game of basketball overseas, so this would be a great way to end my career. Just being back at home in front of the fans that helped me get to where I am today.” -via Hoops Rumors / December 14, 2021