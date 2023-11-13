Blaze rips through two floors of home in Hounslow

(Google Street View)

A large blaze has torn through two floors of a mid-terraced home in Hounslow, west London, overnight on Sunday.

Around 70 firefighters were called to the major fire on Channel Close just before 10.30pm.

The whole of the ground and first floors of the house were alight, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said. Most of the roof of the building was also alight.

The fire was under control by 1.25am.

Firefighters remain on scene on Monday morning.

There are road closures in place and people are advised to avoid the area where possible.

Fire crews from Heston, Southall, Twickenham, Hayes, Feltham and surrounding fire stations attended.

The cause of the inferno is under investigation.

London Ambulance Service said it was called to Channel Close just before 10.30pm on Sunday.

"We sent a number of resources including five ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, two clinical team managers, two incident response officers and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team," it said in a statement.