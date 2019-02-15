Blaze Ingram: Seven-year-old dubbed new 'Usain Bolt' after 100m sprint
Remember the name Rudolph ‘Blaze’ Ingram.
The seven-year-old sprint sensation is being dubbed the ‘next Usain Bolt’ after another video of his insane speed went viral.
Blaze was competing at an event in Florida recently when he produced some astonishing times.
He won the 60m sprint in 8.69 seconds, before doing a 13.48 seconds in the 100m.
For comparison, Bolt’s 100m world record is 9.58s.
And he’s getting quicker. His previous PB for the 100m was apparently 14.59 seconds.
So it is little wonder he’s being touted as a Bolt in the making.
But athletics might not even be his best sport.
I’m My Only Competition…Hard Body 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 #Athlete #Strong #Fitness #nophotoshop
A post shared by Blaze The Great (@blaze_813) on Jan 4, 2019 at 5:54am PST
One look at his Instagram page shows his incredible skills on the football field.
And as it turns out, Blaze also possesses lightning-fast footwork and remarkable evasive skills.
Last Year Playing 7&8 At 6 On 4th Down…This Year Will Be A Movie Practice Starts Monday #GotToFinishStrong #2019
A post shared by Blaze The Great (@blaze_813) on Jan 23, 2019 at 6:51am PST
When You Put Lightning In A Bottle ⚡️🌪 (No I Don’t Run Backwards In The Game This Was A Drill To Help My Flag Team Flag Pull)
A post shared by Blaze The Great (@blaze_813) on Jan 12, 2019 at 4:51am PST
Last Flag Game Pro Bowl Highlights ⚡️⚡️🌪🌪
A post shared by Blaze The Great (@blaze_813) on Dec 8, 2018 at 7:21am PST
And he’s got some high-profile friends.
NBA legend LeBron James recently commented on a clip of the seven-year-old on social media.
Keep up the good work Blaze.