Blaze destroys Victoria Corner potato house

September has proven a busy time for Hartland Fire Department volunteer crew members.

The department responded twice Thursday, Sept. 17, to a blaze which destroyed a potato house in Victoria Corner, just south of Hartland.

Hartland Fire Chief Mike Walton said his department responded to the 911 call at 3 p.m. but had to return again at 9:45 the same evening.

The fire chief said the blaze destroyed the empty structure, noting the building owner still hadn’t stored this year’s crop, nor was it used to store equipment.

Walton said his department is still trying to determine the cause of the blaze, including whether it was suspicious.

“But, I have suspicions,” he added.

Thursday’s fire is the sixth significant blaze for the Hartland Fire Department during the first half of September.

Over two days on Sept 3 and 4, Hartland firefighters responded to a barn fire in Ashfield and four suspicious blazes in East Brighton. All the East Brighton fires involved abandoned homes situated near each other.

On Sept 2, the Hartland Fire Department ladder truck provided mutual aid to the Woodstock Fire Department for a suspicious blaze which destroyed an apartment building.

While the suspicious fires remain under investigation, Walton said arson without witnesses presents a challenge for investigators.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun