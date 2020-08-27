From Blaupunkt to Vu: Best Ultra HD (4K) Smart TVs under Rs 30,000 in India from Non-Chinese brands (Aug-Sept 2020)

Looking to buy a smart TV from a non-Chinese brand? You're in the right place. Unlike smartphones, there are a lot of TV brands not based in China that sell their devices for a competitive price in India. We have already covered the best 55-inch 4K Smart TVs from non-Chinese manufacturers under Rs 40,000. If you are crunched for cash or space, let's look at the best 4K TVs you can get under Rs 30,000 in India this month.

Note: The prices mentioned in this article are the online prices of TVs at the time of writing. Some of the models listed below may not be available at certain pincodes from time to time, when trying to buy them online. In that case, you can try checking with your local electronics stores for availability.

Best 50-inch 4K Smart TVs from Non-Chinese brands under Rs 30,000

Vu Cinema TV 50CA (Price: Rs 29,999)

The Vu Cinema TV is arguably the best all-round budget TV we have tested this year, and the design is quite impressive too. It is a certified Android TV that runs Android Pie 9.0 for TV and has Chromecast built-in. You get a bright 50-inch Pixelium glass panel with a rated brightness of 500 nits that supports HDR 10 and Dolby Vision. The picture quality is excellent, with great contrast and vibrant colour reproduction. The TV is powered by a quad-core chip with four A55 cores and Mali-470 MP GPU. It comes bundled with 1.5 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The goodness doesn't end there. The Vu 50CA Cinema TV comes with an integrated 40-watt soundbar that produces arguably the best sound output we have heard on LED TVs in this price range. In the connectivity department, you get three HDMI ports  one of which supports ARC, two USB 2.0 ports, optical audio, headphone out, a LAN port and AV input. You also have Bluetooth 5.0 and a Bluetooth voice-enabled remote that lets you issue voice commands. Like most Vu TVs, you get an option to adjust picture and sound settings on the fly, irrespective of the input source.

Kodak 50CA7077 (Price: Rs 27,999)

Kodak launched their first certified Android TV series earlier this year, and the 50CA7077 model (Review) is currently one of the most affordable Dolby Vision-compliant smart TVs in India. It is by far the best Kodak TV we have come across to date, with excellent picture quality and much improved sound too. In sync with current design trends, this model is almost bezel-less on three sides and looks a lot more premium than its selling price would suggest.

It has an IPS panel with support for 10-bit colour and a rated brightness of 550 nits. The colour reproduction and contrast are among the best we have seen in this budget range, and 4K content looks really vibrant on this screen. You get support for HDR standards like HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, but you will have to deal with the occasional stutter till the company releases a software update to fix it. A pair of bottom-firing speakers rated at 30 watts RMS do a good job of delivering Dolby-certified audio.

The hardware specs are modest, with a quad-core processor using ARM Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1 GHz each, and Mali-450 MP GPU. You get 1.75 GB RAM (1.5 GB detectable) and 8 GB internal storage. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports  one of which supports ARC, two USB ports (one 2.0, one 3.0), optical audio out, A/V input and a LAN port. There is no connector for analog audio out  no headphone jack or A/V out. The TV does support Bluetooth 5.1 to send the audio output to your wireless speakers, soundbar or headphones.

Philips 50PUT6103S/94 (Price: Rs 29,990)

This 50-inch model from Philips does not run Android OS. It has Philips' in-house Saphi OS which is easy to use but not as feature-rich as official Android for TV. You also miss out on apps for some popular OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV etc., and you will need to plug in a video streaming device like an Amazon Fire TV stick or Mi Box 4K to access those platforms. Or you can mirror content from your phone, if you're fine jumping that extra hoop. On the bright side, the UI is smooth and pretty much lag-free, and the TV takes just 5 to 7 seconds to boot. This is way faster than Android TVs that take in excess of half a minute to start.

