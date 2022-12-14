Blasts heard in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv - Reuters witnesses

(Reuters) - Explosions were heard in the early hours of Wednesday in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, two Reuters witnesses said.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the blasts, The emergency services' maps showed the capital and the region surrounding it have been under air raid siren alerts for about 20 minutes before the blasts.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of the Kyiv's region, said that air defence systems were at work.

