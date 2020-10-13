Blast Rocks Kolkata's Beleghata, No Casualties Reported

Kolkata, October 13: A powerful explosion was reported in West Bengal’s Kolkata on Tuesday. The incident took place Beleghata area of the city. The blast blew off part of the roof and wall of Beleghata Gandhimath Friends Circle Club. Till now, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

However, the exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. The video of the damaged building is shared by news agency ANI. Panic gripped the area due to the explosion. The Kolkata police have started an investigation to now the cause which triggered the blast. More details are still awaited.West Bengal Crude Bomb Explosion: Forensic Team Collects Samples from Site of Blast; One Held.

Video of Damaged Roof Due to The Blast:

#WATCH West Bengal: Powerful blast blew off part of the roof & wall of Beleghata Gandhimath Friends Circle Club in Kolkata. No casualties or injuries reported. Police investigating cause of the blast pic.twitter.com/v49CAuaT5r — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

Last Month, two people were killed while two others were injured in a crude bomb explosion at a house in Kamarhati Golaghat area of west Bengal’s 24 Parganas district. The owner of the house, where crude bombs exploded was later arrested by police.