'Blast, past, fast' with Apple's new iPhone 12

Apple has made a significant leap forward with its Blast Past Fast iPhone 12 – the world's best-selling gadget.

“Blast Past Fast!” That’s the perfect slogan, given Apple’s decision to bypass the S models with the speedy iPhone 12. However, you would be gaining more than the increased speed with this. It has a host of additional enhancements, along with a redesigned casing for excellent durability, an OLED display, and 5G compatibility.

For almost everything you're interested in learning about this new launch that is both attractive and functional, like the MagSafe, A14 Bionic chip, and Ceramic Shield – continue reading!

iPhone 12 debuted with new features, colors, and specifications

This year will be a notable one for Apple for many reasons. The iPhone 12 will be the first to enable 5G ultra-wideband networks with zero latency (which will be quicker and safer) with a minor change in appearance and varying price points, thus making it an investment to think about for all iPhone lovers.

The iPhone 12 has smooth sides, resurrecting the style seen on the iPhone 4/4S, but with a decreased notch. An OLED display panel is used to generate the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is fitted with a Ceramic Shield, which boosts durability, transparency, and security while giving four times higher drop efficiency.

The new A14 Bionic chipset, also incorporated in the highly anticipated iPad Air (2020), is responsible for the device's increased performance. It is manufactured with 5nm technology, which results in a CPU and GPU 50 percent speedier than any previous smartphone processor, and more robust artificial intelligence.

On the photography front, there are two back cameras (ultra-wide and comprehensive), similar to those in the iPhone 11. However, there are several upgrades to the iPhone 12's Night Mode, including support for ultra-wide mode and selfies, and Portrait Mode; Deep Fusion compatibility; Smart HDR; and other capabilities. There's also a TrueDepth front camera with a 12 MP resolution.

Apple launches the iPhone 12 Mini

Apple has adopted a new naming scheme and released the iPhone 12 Mini, which it claims is the world's ‘smallest, lightweight, and narrowest’ 5G smartphone. Apple's A14 Bionic engine drives the gadget, which has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display with a notch on top. It boasts of many of the same features as the iPhone 12, including the flat edges, twin back cameras, enhanced Night mode, and more. Both smartphones offer three distinct storage sizes – 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are available in various colors: blue, green, black, white, and red.

How much will it cost?

The iPhone 12’s 64 GB model is priced at Rs. 79,900, the 128GB model at Rs. 84,900, and the 256GB model at Rs. 94,900.

The iPhone 12 Mini models start at Rs. 69,900 for 64GB, Rs. 74,900 for 128GB, and Rs. 84,900 for 256GB.

Discounts and sale

You can buy iPhone 12 (Black, 128 GB) with 2% discount for Rs. 82,900.

iPhone 12 (Red, 64 GB), you can get for Rs. 77,900 with a 2% discount.

If you're looking for a cheaper version, then iPhone 12 Mini (Green, 64 GB) will cost you Rs. 67,900 with a 2% discount, while APPLE iPhone 12 Mini (White, 128 GB) will cost you Rs. 72,900 with a 2% discount.

