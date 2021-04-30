Blankety Blank: Bradley Walsh show commissioned for full series
Blankety Blank is set to return to BBC One with a new Saturday night series, hosted by Bradley Walsh.
The return of the popular TV game show follows the success of a festive special with Walsh last Christmas.
The programme sees celebrities help contestants to fill in the missing words of a sentence, often with humorous consequences.
It first ran from 1979 to 1990 and was presented by Sir Terry Wogan and then Les Dawson.
A revival was fronted by Lily Savage in the late 1990s, before David Walliams appeared as the host of a one-off Christmas Special for ITV in 2016.
'Fantastically nostalgic show'
"I struggle to remember the last time I laughed as much as when I was filming Blankety Blank," said Walsh in a statement.
"So when they asked if I'd be up for doing a series, I jumped at the chance, I'm just so pleased I get to be a part of it.
"I stand on the shoulders of giants like Les Dawson and Sir Terry Wogan but I'm hoping to put my own stamp on the fantastically nostalgic show."
Kate Phillips, director of entertainment at the BBC, added: "Blankety Blank has it all - ridiculous questions, unpredictable celebrities, bizarre prizes and, in Bradley a very funny and much loved host.
"I can't wait for everyone to watch and start filling in those blanks!"
How Bradley Walsh conquered TV
After injury put paid to the former Brentford player's football career in the early 1980s, Walsh moved into stand-up comedy.
He was later snapped up by ITV to present the game show Midas Touch, and then replaced Nicky Campbell at the helm of Wheel of Fortune from 1997.
An appearance on Lily Savage's Blankety Blank followed, before he focused his attentions on acting - enjoying roles in Coronation Street, Law & Order UK and Doctor Who in the decades that followed.
In 2006, Walsh won the the British Soap Award for best dramatic performance for his portrayal of the Corrie character Danny Baldwin. The character's first name was a nod to his late father.
As well as donning his football boots again regularly for England at Soccer Aid - including going up against the late Argentina legend Diego Maradona - he also appeared on-screen as the England assistant coach in the 2001 comedy film Mike Bassett.
Life later imitated art as he resumed the role in real life for the annual televised charity soccer match.
The all-round entertainer has appeared on-stage in theatre productions and pantomimes too, and enjoyed two top 20 hit albums as a singer of old time swing classics like Come Fly With Me and The Good Life.
He showed off his vocal stylings with an impromptu duet with UK grime star Stormzy on the Jonathan Ross show, which the host described as "one of the weirdest things I've ever seen in my life".
And Walsh and his son Barney have appeared in several TV shows together, including the recent Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad - which saw the pair travelling around Europe.
But the 60-year-old remains best known to many as the presenter of another game show, ITV's The Chase. Earlier this week he was was nominated by the Bafta TV Awards for best entertainment performance, for the first time in 12 years as the show's host.
Four years ago he told the BBC's Mark Savage that showbiz was always only his back-up plan though. All he ever really wanted to do with his life growing up as a youngster near Watford was to play football - as he told his deputy headmaster at the time.
"At this point, I was playing for the county at football and I'd been spotted by a couple of clubs," he recalled. "But he said, 'You can't put all your eggs in one basket, Bradley. You have to think about what you're going to do for a living. A proper living.'
"I said, 'If I don't play football for a living, I'm going to get into showbusiness.'
"He went, 'Don't be ridiculous. What as?' And I said, 'Well, I'm going to be a comedian'.
"He just looked at me and laughed.
"And I said, 'See? I'm good!'"
