Will 'Blank Space' chant continue after Sydney on Eras Tour? Taylor Swift's team hopes so

SYDNEY, Australia — A new trend has started at the Eras Tour during "Blank Space," and Taylor Swift's team wants every city after "Syd-Ney" to continue the chant.

Taylor Nation, Swift's in-house marketing team, tweeted, "Cannot wait to do the chant in Singapore, Paris, Stockholm, Lisbon, Madrid, Lyon, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Zürich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw, Vienna, Toronto, Vancouver, Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis."

It's easier to do with two syllables, but we're sure the fandom can find a way to squeeze Gelsenkirchen and Indianapolis into the brief pause.

Cannot wait to do *the chant* in Singapore, Paris, Stockholm, Lisbon, Madrid, Lyon, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Zürich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw, Vienna, Toronto, Vancouver, Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis 😍🏌️‍♀️📣… https://t.co/FOraR5iHi5 — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) February 24, 2024

Where did the 'Blank Space' chant come from?

In the 1989 World Tour movie, which was filmed in the eastern Australia city in 2015, Swift grabs an iron golf club for the bridge and strikes a metal pole sticking out of the stage: boom, boom. She pauses and does it again: boom, boom. But this time sings "Syd-ney."

The eight-count sound effect loops as she starts singing, "Boys only want love if it's torture." The sound has been turned into a TikTok trend with fans recreating it all week at the Sydney Opera House. The top-of-mind chant continued inside Accor Stadium and only grew louder with each passing concert day.

On night one, Swift made a reference to the audience's interaction.

"By the way, do you know how cool it was when I was singing 'Blank Space,'" she said. "can we do it again?" The crowd yelled "Syd-ney" after she said, "Boys only want love if it's torture."

Story continues

More: Katy Perry, Travis Kelce catch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Sydney

Swift said 83,000 fans packed inside Accor Stadium on Sunday night. Saturday had 82,000 fans. Friday had 81,000. She has one more night in Australia before doing six shows in Singapore and taking a two-month break.

Follow Bryan West, the USA TODAY Network's Taylor Swift reporter, on Instagram, TikTok and X as @BryanWestTV.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Will 'Blank Space' chant continue after Sydney on Eras Tour?