Bland breaks his duck on afternoon of firsts – Saturday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 15.
Football
Manchester City players reacted to their thrilling win over Newcastle.
Not my best game but happy with the three points, congrats @ferrantorres on the hattrick. Have to learn from it and move on to the next game💙 pic.twitter.com/JnMfCtuF2a
— Nathan Aké (@NathanAke) May 14, 2021
🔥👏🏼 @FerranTorres20 https://t.co/dc8rfmeACz
— Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) May 14, 2021
+3 👀 Well done mates! @FerranTorres20 ‘s hat trick ⚽⚽⚽ and a winning debut for the great @SCarsonOfficial!🧤CMON CITY 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/28pcVcjMh8
— Fernandinho (@fernandinho) May 14, 2021
Another 3 points. A new English record. A good Friday night 💙🎱💯 @ManCity pic.twitter.com/ezYhJ39Jew
— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) May 14, 2021
Steven Gerrard finally gets his hands on a league trophy.
Leeds goalkeeper and weatherman Illan Meslier.
💨 Have a weekend off @metoffice, Illan is doing the weather today pic.twitter.com/KCimoCiFdD
— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 15, 2021
Former Leeds defender Lucas Radebe loved the win over Burnley.
Fantastic performance from @LUFC brilliant goals from super sub Rodrigo #MOT Great team very exciting. pic.twitter.com/rcogFTRfnt
— Lucas Radebe (@LucasRadebe) May 15, 2021
Toby Alderweireld and Rafael Van Der Vaart delved into the archives.
#OnThisDay 10 years ago I had a day I will never forget. I won my first league title with @AFCAjax as the club made it 30 Championships 🏆 Proud to look back and have been a part of such a special moment in this great club’s history ❌❌❌ pic.twitter.com/wPhxBLO43S
— Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) May 15, 2021
10 years ago today 🤩 One of my best memories of a great time with @SpursOfficial #COYS #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/Y5FKJ94ZKh
— Rafael van der Vaart (@rafvdvaart) May 15, 2021
Keep the FA Cup away from Rio!
— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 15, 2021
Alex Scott has a new job.
"The person you are, as a human being, is everything. Thank you."
As one Football Focus era draws to a close, another is just about to get going.@mrdanwalker 🤝 @AlexScott
A massive thanks to Dan – and Mike! pic.twitter.com/Wcsz5R2Qci
— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 15, 2021
First Premier League goal feels.
A moment @NathanTella_11richly deserves 🙌pic.twitter.com/DaaoPPyYup
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 15, 2021
What a moment!
Fab's off the mark. 🧊#SOUFUL pic.twitter.com/WfFZk7WZ3J
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) May 15, 2021
Boxing
Tyson Fury trained with Nick Diaz.
Legendary 🤛🏽@nickdiaz209 @tommytntfury @ufc @danawhite #StocktonSlap pic.twitter.com/yoDjYkwf0A
— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 15, 2021
Anthony Joshua was on his quad bike again.
My General 🖤 pic.twitter.com/mzgjH7tta5
— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) May 15, 2021
Cricket
What a diva!
When your trim is more important than media duties 🤣
Watch to the end for a cracking @DomSibley cameo pic.twitter.com/tFMVDFZbWI
— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) May 15, 2021
Motor Racing
Romain Grosjean was back on pole.
More than 10 years since my last pole position… feels very super good to be P1 again pic.twitter.com/YI7oCR6h0m
— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) May 15, 2021
McLaren turned the clock back.
Monaco masterclass. 🏆
Alain Prost claimed victory at the famous street circuit #OnThisDay in 1988. pic.twitter.com/RwbkpxxeGc
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 15, 2021
As did Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
At this time, 5️⃣ years ago 🏆 #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/eO8ygku6vU
— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) May 15, 2021
DC was out testing.
But, it’s not only DC jnr that gets to have driving fun, proud to have been invited to test Project 1 AMG HyperCar ahead of final sign off and delivery to customers #outofthisworld #hypercar @MercedesAMG pic.twitter.com/g2Cg83DvWY
— David Coulthard (@therealdcf1) May 15, 2021
Tennis
Novak Djokovic is a man of many talents.
Even the very best sweep their own court.
👀 @andy_murray @DjokerNole 👀 pic.twitter.com/FF6Z265BdF
— LTA (@the_LTA) May 15, 2021
Katie Boulter was ready for the FA Cup final.
Golf
At the 478th attempt, Richard Bland is finally a winner on the European Tour for the first time.
Richard Bland is a European Tour winner!!!#BetfredBritishMasters pic.twitter.com/7n2ifSkxbp
— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 15, 2021
A first win in his 478th event 🏆
Never give up 👊#BetfredBritishMasters pic.twitter.com/LR6F7Yn9re
— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 15, 2021
The winning moment 👏#BetfredBritishMasters pic.twitter.com/koE470nvAd
— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 15, 2021
And he had a few delighted fans.
YES @blandy73 YES 💫💫💫💫💫
— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 15, 2021
What a finish at the @british_masters! So happy to see to @blandy73 get an amazing first @europeantour win at the tender age of 48!!! Well done @Danny_Willett 👊
— Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) May 15, 2021
Congratulations @blandy73 🏆 @british_masters Champion
— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) May 15, 2021
Absolutely fantastic Richard Bland … !! 48 yrs young & now a winner !! Love it … I am going to have a glass or 2 to celebrate … Love Sport … #EuropeanTour
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 15, 2021
Absolutely chuffed to bits for @blandy73 👏 well done pal on your first win @EuropeanTour 👍
— Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) May 15, 2021
@blandy73 Many many congratulations! Great performance at last !
— Barry Hearn (@BarryHearn) May 15, 2021
Absolutely awesome to watch @blandy73 win. Works so hard at the game and deserves this win so so much 👏 #BetfredBritishMasters
— Laurie Canter (@LaurieCanter) May 15, 2021
No words except @blandy73 pic.twitter.com/UkiCx1i1i4
— Matt Le Tissier🌸 (@mattletiss7) May 15, 2021
YES!!! @blandy73
That was epic to watch!⛳️
Fully deserved!!🏴#britishmasters
— Dean Ashton (@TheDeanAshton) May 15, 2021
Well done @blandy73 so pleased for ya mate winning at The Belfry
— Darren Gough MBE (@DGoughie) May 15, 2021
I’m so pleased for @blandy73 – unbelievable performance by one of the golden oldies. You’ve done it. Well done mate – so very deserved 🏆 @EuropeanTour
— Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) May 15, 2021
If at first you don’t succeed … @blandy73 Richard Bland has just won the British Masters at 48 years old, his first ever win. 478 tournaments as a professional. Everyone on the European Tour cheering him on. Much weeping. Terrific. And now for the FA Cup. 🦊
— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) May 15, 2021
Congrats Blandy 🎉🏆😀👍 @blandy73 @EuropeanTour . Congrats Danny @Danny_Willett also on another great @british_masters edition
— Paul McGinley (@mcginleygolf) May 15, 2021
Even the player he defeated in the play-off was happy for Bland.
What a week at the British Masters. Sadly didn’t get the win but a huge congratulations to @blandy73 on the victory on his 478th attempt. Very much deserved Blandy. Thank you @Danny_Willett & @EuropeanTour for a fantastic tournament. pic.twitter.com/0CGRJsz81J
— Guido Migliozzi (@guidomigliozzi) May 15, 2021