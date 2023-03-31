Bland and airless – welcome to the Premier League hall of fame

Sir Alex Ferguson - PA/Premier League

At the first Oscars in 1929 guests paid $5 for a ticket, ate a dinner of half-broiled chicken on toast then watched awards given to winners who had been announced three months earlier. The ceremony lasted a total of 15 minutes.

Now, when Will Smith isn’t punching anyone, the Oscars are a byword for extravagant prestige. The Grammys is the Oscars of music, Crufts is the Oscars of dogs jumping over poles, the World Latte Art Championships is the Oscars of both caffeinated creativity and utter futility.

Such status depends on public buy-in, which brings us to the Premier League hall of fame, a two-year-old idea as bland and airless now as it was when hatched. The criteria for entry are both exacting and numerous. You may ascend to Stockley Park Walhalla if retired with a minimum of 250 appearances, but can also sneak in via a number of premium backdoors.

Have you made more than 200 appearances for the same club? Have you appeared in a team of the season? Have you won the golden boot or glove award for most clean sheets, which if applied for every Premier League season makes Fiji’s goalkeeper coach Bobby Mimms eligible? Have you shaken hands or been on a Zoom with Richard Scudamore? Consider yourself longlisted.

No mention was made about managers until ethereal promo shots arrived this week of Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson looking like they had just been ripped out of Fifa Ultimate Team packs. Wenger benignly displayed his commemorative medallion and limited edition presentational box, Ferguson pointed to his watch. Imagine being the poor photographer who had to coax that out of him. He died so we may live, and can enjoy more delicious content.

Arsene Wenger - PA Wire/Premier League

Who can argue about these two being recognised? Perhaps only Jose Mourinho, presumably in the deepest mard Rome has seen since Tiberius and now considering a spiteful retirement to fast-track his application, or at least a Wikipedia edit which makes him goalkeeper of the 2003/04 team of the season.

Story continues

The 15 candidates this year are so predictable you could reel them off in a dreary dream. Adams, Campbell, Cole, other Cole, Ferdinand, other Ferdinand, after which your eyes may glaze over. Poor Tony Adams has been hanging around the nominations list since the first incarnation in 2021. Matt Le Tissier was in that initial shortlist and last year’s too but has now mysteriously vanished, not that you’ll read about it in the lamestream media. No Ryan Giggs either, which undermines the idea that the only thing under consideration is a player's performances in the league.

Do any of them care? Do you? Why is there a Premier League half of fame? Where is the Premier League half of fame? “The Premier League Hall of Fame lives online,” it says, like a vaguely malevolent AI. In other words, the Premier League Hall of Fame is a URL. Copy paste premierleague.com/hall-of-fame and feel the tradition, the nostalgia, the capital-r Respect.

It is all so limp, yet surely sweeping through the Whatsapp groups of the cretinous constituency who believe football is measured out only in goals, assists and triple-captained Fantasy points. Here we need a Debrett's intervention. It is not acceptable to discuss certain things in polite company: sex, politics or whether Yaya Toure was better than Jermain Defoe.

In America hall of fames have been a part of sporting tradition for nearly as long as their entire sporting culture, which is to say nearly 100 years. NFL players are often said to be destined for Canton, which always sounds a little like being interred. It’s not that bad, it’s just in Ohio.

Here the idea is running out of steam already. It needs some injection of originality to thrive or we are heading for a meaningless list of obvious men, all top top players, all terrible Pointless answers. Perhaps outgoing chairpeople could appoint wildcard inductees, like life peers? Was there a hushed-up internal row when David Pemsel tried to Liz Truss it, forcing through a place for his all-time favourite Chelsea player Bjarne Goldbæk?

The solution is to broaden the remit from players and managers. Justice for Martin Tyler, Delia Smith and the Adidas advertising board kicked by Temurai Ketsbaia. These are the Premier League’s real heroes.