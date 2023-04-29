Blame Home Office incompetence for small boats fiasco, says senior Tory

A group of people thought to be migrants at Dungeness beach on Thursday. Sir Bob Neill says changing the law will not necessarily solve the small boats crisis - Gareth Fuller/PA

Home Office incompetence is to blame for the small boats crisis, a senior Tory MP has said.

Sir Bob Neill, chairman of the House of Commons justice select committee, said he did not think the Illegal Migration Bill would curb the crossings because “it’s the administrative failures of the Home Office that are to blame”.

Last week, Suella Braverman’s Bill aimed at stopping the boats cleared the Commons.

The Home Secretary’s legislation is expected to face significant resistance in the House of Lords. However, if enacted in its current form, it would give ministers powers to detain nearly all migrants who arrive in the UK illegally and swiftly remove them to their home country or a third nation such as Rwanda.

Asked in a GB News interview due to be broadcast on Sunday whether the reforms would stop illegal immigration, Sir Bob - an MP on the One Nation moderate wing of the party - said: “I'm not convinced they will.

“A lot of the emphasis has been put on changing the law and on legislative solutions. I don't think that's where the issue lies.

“The real problem is that the system doesn't work efficiently enough.

“It’s the administrative failures of the Home Office that are to blame.”

'The Home Office is not efficient.'



GB News Exclusive: Sir Bob Neill criticises Suella Braverman's immigration reforms.



Watch the full interview on Gloria Meets from 6pm on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/qo8PsiTJTZ — GB News (@GBNEWS) April 28, 2023

He said the system was not working to get through cases and remove people quickly enough, adding that this had occurred under “successive home secretaries going back over years”.

“Frankly, the Home Office is not efficient,” he said.

He said that “changing legal tests” would not matter “if you haven’t got firstly enough people to do the investigations”.

Sir Bob revealed that he has a friend who sits as a part-time immigration tribunal judge in the south-east of England - “where the pressures really are”. That person has reportedly only been asked to sit five times last year.

“There wasn’t enough work,” said Sir Bob. “And why was that? Because the Home Office didn’t have the cases ready to bring before the tribunal.”

He said that fixing the problem would require putting more resources into the immigration system.

Sir Bob added that the Government also needed to have a “sensible arrangement with France” and other European countries to accept migrant returns. He said that after the UK left the previous EU system “we didn’t do anything to fill in the gap”.

He added: “That actually requires a more emollient approach to working with our European partners rather than the blame game.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “The unacceptable number of people risking their lives by making these dangerous crossings is placing an unprecedented strain on our asylum system.

“The Government is taking immediate action to clear the asylum backlog by doubling the number of asylum caseworkers to 2,500 and streamlining interviews and paperwork.

“We are also introducing legislation which will ensure that those people arriving in the UK illegally are detained and promptly removed to their country of origin or a safe third country, so we can stop the boats.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sir Bob said Alex Chalk, the new Justice Secretary, would have to strike a balance with his civil servants in the wake of Dominic Raab’s exit after bullying complaints.

“I was a minister at a much lowlier level for a time, and I really valued the civil servants,” he said.

“There's no harm in giving a bit of a hug to people, but that doesn't mean you can't be demanding as well.”

He said it was possible to be demanding in a way that “encourages them to do better”.