Blakely Borough, Pennsylvania Pursues Digital Transformation

·3 min read
The Lackawanna County municipality selects GovPilot as provider of cloud-based government management software to streamline operations and constituent services

Blakely Borough, PA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A transition from paper to digital processes is underway in Blakely Borough, Pennsylvania where local officials have sought greater efficiency in municipal operations and constituent services. The city recently partnered with GovPilot, a New Jersey based provider of cloud-based government management software.

Officials from Blakely Borough are working with GovPilot to implement a number of digital capabilities and public facing forms that aim to make operations more efficient and services more convenient for constituents.

The municipality, with a population of 7,000 is initially utilizing GovPilot to digitize forms and processes for Land Development, Zoning Permits, Construction Permitting, Landlord Registrations, Park Reservation, Zoning Variance, Business Occupancy Use Permits, Dumpster Permits, Employment Applications, and non-emergency constituent concern reporting.

Officials from Blakely Borough have deployed GovPilot’s Report-a-Concern feature which enables residents to report non-emergency concerns such as potholes or general code violations directly via a digital form on the township website, or through an app on their phone, called GovAlert. The app, available to residents on Android and iOS devices is easy to use, and routes citizen concerns directly to the relevant municipal department so that the issue can be resolved quickly.

Christopher Paone, the Borough Manager and Zoning Officer said, “I encourage residents to download the GovAlert app on their phones and help us improve Blakely Borough by reporting issues that they come across so we can address them quickly. Digital government services are essential to cost effective public safety and services, and we aim to be responsive to our residents.”

Paone added, “Prior to GovPilot our services and processes were all on paper which was inefficient for our staff and our residents. We have been thrilled to work with GovPilot thus far. The digital processes that we’ve been able to make available both to our residents and to our staff have made a huge difference in convenience and efficiency. It was past time for Blakely Borough to modernize, and GovPilot has been a fantastic partner throughout.”

Michael Bonner, the founder and CEO of GovPilot said, “We are excited to work with Blakely Borough on its early stages of digital transformation. Federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act has spurred local governments to implement digital services and operations. In partnering with local governments across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience. We expect to see similar results in Blakely Borough.”

About GovPilot:  

GovPilot - named a GovTech 100 company for six consecutive years - is the leader in digital transformation for local governments. GovPilot's cloud-based platform was built with the sole purpose of enabling local governments to operate at their full potential by standardizing, digitizing, and unifying more than 100 operational and constituent service processes on one system.

To learn more visit www.govpilot.com. Follow @GovPilot on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT: Evan Achiron GovPilot (929) 299-7969 evan@govpilot.com


