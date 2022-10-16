Blake Watson runs to record; ODU hands Coastal Carolina first loss this season

Blake Watson ran for a school-record 256 yards and three touchdowns as Old Dominion’s rushing game emerged in handing Coastal Carolina its first loss, 49-21, on Saturday.

The Monarchs (3-3, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) had averaged 71 yards rushing but finished with 324 against the Chanticleers. Watson, who came in with 255 yards this season, ran for two first-half touchdowns, including a 58-yard burst up the middle for a 14-7 halftime lead.

Hayden Wolff hit Isiah Paige with a 22-yard score and backup quarterback D.J. Mack added a 20-yard TD run and a 21-yard scoring toss out of a run-pass option to a wide-open Isiah Spencer for a 35-14 lead after three quarters.

Watson’s third TD, a 67-yard run, put the Monarchs up 42-21 with 10 minutes remaining.

Wolff threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns. ODU outgained the Chanticleers 525-454. The defense had seven sacks.

Grayson McCall was 26-of-34 passing for 358 yards and three touchdowns to reach 72 career scoring tosses, tying him with Alex Ross for the most in Coastal Carolina history. Sam Pinckney had for 113 yards receiving.

Coastal Carolina (6-1, 3-1), which came in three spots shy of a Top 25 ranking, had a nine-game win streak snapped.