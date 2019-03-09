Blake Snell's reward for winning the Cy Young: a $15.5k raise

Blake Snell was everything the Tampa Bay Rays could have possibly hoped for in 2018.

He led the American League in ERA (1.89) and wins (21) while striking out 221 batters in 180.2 innings despite facing the AL East more than any other division. He won the second Cy Young Award in Rays history while also leading the team in Baseball-Reference’s version of Wins Above Replacement (7.5) by a margin of more than three wins.

The Rays’ 90-win season last year and hopes for even more this year rest on Snell’s arm. The team has decided to reward that value with a 2.7 percent raise.

Rays to pay Blake Snell less than $20k above league minimum

The Rays renewed Snell’s contract Friday for a sum of $573,700 covering the 2019 season, per the Tampa Bay Times.

The salary is a $15,500 increase from Snell’s mark of $558,200 last year, though $10,000 of that could be chalked up to MLB’s minimum salary being increased from $545,000 to $555,000.

Obviously, the vast majority of people would be more than happy with that level of income. Those people probably didn’t generate the level of income that Snell did last year. Even going off a conservative estimate of a win being worth $5 million to a team, Snell would have still been worth $37.5 million to the Rays last year with his 7.5 bWAR.

Now, Snell will be expected to play at the same level this year for 1.5 percent of what he might have been worth last year, thanks to a Collective Bargaining Agreement that suppresses the wages of players in their first few years in the league.

“It’s disappointing,’’ Snell said to the Tampa Bay Times. “You want fair. But at the same time they don’t have to do it, so I understand the business side of it.’’

Why the Rays don’t have to pay Blake Snell what he’s worth

MLB’s salary system is set up so that players with less than three years of service time only need to be paid league minimum. After that, they can go through the salary arbitration process for a significant raise, though not as much as they would make on the open market.

Kris Bryant set a record with $10.85 million in his first arbitration go-around in 2018 after winning the MVP and, you know, the World Series. Yankees reliever Zack Britton will make $13 million this year.

After six or seven years in the league, a player hits the open market, often after already playing the best years of his career. It’s a system that, by design, underpays its young players and Snell is not its first victim. Even Mike Trout was only paid $510,000 after one of the greatest rookie seasons of all time.

So it shouldn’t be surprising that the Rays, a team that almost makes salary restriction a point of pride, will be paying their best player less than $20,000 above league minimum. As Snell said, there’s really no reason to.

Blake Snell was fantastic for the Rays last year. Shouldn't he be paid like it? (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Sure, Snell will likely make millions in arbitration and tens of millions in free agency, though not hundreds of millions, as the 26-year-old Snell will be 31 during his first season as a free agent, the same age as current free agent Dallas Keuchel.

But right now, he has been paid comically less than what he’s been worth to the Rays so far. And what if he doesn’t make tens of millions? What if he gets significantly hurt? What if he’s never as good as he was in 2018? Don’t hold your breath on the system working for him then. It will just have worked for the Rays.

